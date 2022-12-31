ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Snowman Fundraiser To Benefit Food Shelves

DULUTH, Minn. — Who doesn’t want a snowman in their yard? Jackson Leon came on the morning show to talk about his fundraisers that benefit food shelves in the community. People who are located in Two Harbors and Silver Bay who would like a snowman, can contact Amy Jordahl at State Farm. The last day to contact her is January 12 and they hope to build the snowmen January 14.
TWO HARBORS, MN
northernnewsnow.com

First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m. The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘New Year’ Means ‘New Fitness Routine’ for Some

HERMANTOWN, DULUTH, Minn. – “You know some cliches’ could be, “New Years, New Beginnings” for a lot of people, so you’re going to see a lot more people come in. But I’m trying to make sure people want to come in at all times,” Hermantown’s Anytime Fitness General Manager, Marco Carrillo says.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Children’s Museum Celebrates NOON Years

DULUTH, MINN. — There were people in Duluth already celebrating New Year’s early this afternoon. The place was at the Duluth Children’s Museum where a NOON Year celebration took place. The Duluth Children’s Museum is the fifth oldest in the country, being established in 1930. At...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem

The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks

DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘New Year’ Means ‘New Nutrition’ for Some

DULUTH, Minn. – Along with fitness routines, another part of living a healthier lifestyle may involve adding more nutrition to your diet. Over at London Road Nutrition, the owner tells us business tends to pick up this time of year. The shop offers what they call, “a healthy fast food”, shakes, teas, and aloes.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

East Range Police Find Explosives In Aurora Home

AURORA, Minn. — A man in his 30s was arrested in Aurora on Saturday after police say they recovered explosives in their home. The East Range Police Department says it executed a search warrant for another issue at a home on the 300-block of South First Street East in Aurora.
AURORA, MN
FOX 21 Online

FOX 21 Online

Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Legionnaires Disease in Duluth Area

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of health has issued a Health Advisory for Legionnaires Disease in the Duluth area and surrounding counties. Two confirmed cases of Legionnaire’s Disease were reported in Duluth at the Woodland Gardens Apartments, a Senior, low-income apartment building. One case happened in October, the other in December.
northernnewsnow.com

Bomb squad removes explosives from Iron Range home on New Year’s Eve

AURORA, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was arrested on the Iron Range after police found and removed explosives from the home. According to authorities, officers from the East Range Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on 1st Street E in Aurora on December 31, 2022.
AURORA, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break Room Bar in Duluth. Officers responded to the report of a fight with shots being fired Saturday evening. According to a DPD release, officers have determined that a fight...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm Monday night to Tuesday night

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 1, 2023. A winter storm will impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over most likely from east-central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. There has been a southward shift in the storm track and additional adjustments to the forecast are likely. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Atmore Memorial Race Brings in Skiers From Coast to Coast

DULUTH, Minn. — The weather has been on the rougher side for some folks these last few weeks, but this year’s winter weather has made for preferred conditions for skiers at Spirit Mountain. Team Duluth hosted the Atmore Memorial Race for its 45th year down the Gandy Dancer...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

FOX 21 Online

Mirage Skate Past Northern Stars in Outdoor Game at Woodland Park

DULUTH, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would pick up win number nine on the year outdoors as they defeated Duluth 5 to 1 on Saturday. The Mirage (9-3-2) will next host Moose Lake Area on January 3rd. As for the Northern Stars, they’ll play at Hibbing/Chisholm on January 3rd....
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth man charged with toddler’s murder headed to trial Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man charged with a toddler’s murder is heading to trial next week. During a court hearing Thursday, Jordan Carter, 32, waived his jury trial and instead will undergo a court trial. That means, instead of a jury, a judge will listen...
DULUTH, MN

