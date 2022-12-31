Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
🏀 MBB: No. 4 Kansas rallies from 15 down to beat Oklahoma St. 69-67
LAWRENCE — KJ Adams scored the go-ahead basket with 5.8 seconds left, Kansas stopped Oklahoma State twice at the other end, and the No. 4 Jayhawks came back from 15 down to beat the Cowboys 69-67 on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Jalen Wilson scored...
Kansas Mounts Massive Comeback, Top Pokes at Home
Kansas Mounts Massive Comeback, Top Pokes at Home
What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl
Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
inkansascity.com
Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023
This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
Murder: Boyfriend charged after body found in rural Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas. Aldrick Scott, 47, has previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, of Omaha, who disappeared in November. Prosecutors said during a previous court...
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit
The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly initiated an inquiry into allegations Kansas Highway Patrol employees had misused aircraft in the state fleet. The post Kelly administration opens inquiry into complaint about leadership of KHP aviation unit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
kcur.org
Kansas City's new and improved airport opens this spring. Here's what flyers can expect
Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches. Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and be good for the region’s economy. Supporters said it would likely result in more flights in and out of Kansas City, including international flights.
Developer tees up plan for new driving range in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive. The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor. The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square […]
Officials investigating cause of fire at rural Kansas home
JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of house fire in Jackson County, Kansas. Just before 2a.m. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire located at 2348 270th Road, Soldier, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The house was not occupied and...
Search continues for inmate who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody early Friday in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
Deputies use drone to catch Kan. woman transporting fentanyl
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged drug violations. Just before 1a.m. December 29, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevy Impala near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The vehicle contained two occupants. The...
Projects, developments to watch in Lenexa in 2023
Lenexa has a lot of development on its plate, the incoming Lenexa Chamber of Commerce CEO said, which can make it difficult to keep up.
FBI captures 1 of 2 inmates who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —One of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City is in custody, according to the FBI. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody early Friday in the 400 Block of Olive Street. The U.S....
Man dies in officer-shooting at Kan. home on New Year's Eve
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to to report of a physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street in Olathe, according to a media release. Officers arrived and contacted a 27-year-old white male inside the...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0