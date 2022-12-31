DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone had an assist on Amadio’s first-period goal to break a team road point record he shared with Jack Eichel (November 2022), Max Pacioretty (2019-20) and Paul Stastny (2018-19). Stone has three goals and six assists during his streak. It was a memorable night for Roy, who scored twice in a regular season game for the second time in his career. This was his 200th NHL contest. “Our first line has been doing a great job. They’ve been scoring a lot of goals. So it’s nice to help them,” said Roy, who scored his first goal since Nov. 25.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO