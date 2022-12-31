Read full article on original website
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone had an assist on Amadio’s first-period goal to break a team road point record he shared with Jack Eichel (November 2022), Max Pacioretty (2019-20) and Paul Stastny (2018-19). Stone has three goals and six assists during his streak. It was a memorable night for Roy, who scored twice in a regular season game for the second time in his career. This was his 200th NHL contest. “Our first line has been doing a great job. They’ve been scoring a lot of goals. So it’s nice to help them,” said Roy, who scored his first goal since Nov. 25.
WTOP
Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6...
Ryan Strome scores, but Ducks open the new year with loss to Flyers
Ryan Strome scored, and John Gibson had 29 saves but the Ducks open the new year with a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at the Honda Center.
WTOP
Chargers have eyes on AFC’s 5th seed after 4 straight wins
For the second time in three seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers have put together a late-season four-game winning streak. In this case though, the momentum for the Chargers is coming at the right time as they are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Sunday’s 31-10 victory over...
WTOP
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
WTOP
Lucchini scores 1st, Senators end Sabres’ 6-game win streak
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jacob Lucchini’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner as the Ottawa Senators beat Buffalo 3-1 Sunday night and snapped the Sabres’ six-game winning streak. “It’s so hard to put into words, honestly,” said Lucchini, a 27-year-old center playing his fifth NHL game....
WTOP
Islanders bring road losing streak into matchup with the Canucks
New York Islanders (21-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Vancouver Canucks looking to break a three-game road slide. Vancouver has a 16-17-3 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in home games. The Canucks...
WTOP
Stars take win streak into game against the Kings
Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
WTOP
Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
KTVZ
Weegar gets 1st goal with Flames in 3-2 win over Canucks
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal with Calgary and added an assist to lead the Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary, which has points in 12 of its last 15 games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks.
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals
NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT
Alex Tuch scored with 1:07 left in overtime to cap a two-goal, two-assist performance as the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-3 win over the host Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. Dylan Cozens, whose extra-attacker goal with 1:37 left in regulation forced overtime, stripped the puck from Boston captain Patrice Bergeron and dished to the trailing Tuch on an odd-man rush to produce the winning goal.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
WTOP
Seahawks keep playoff hopes alive with win, eliminate Jets
SEATTLE (AP) — Geno Smith finished off a very personal sweep. And by him doing so, a season that started with low expectations for the Seattle Seahawks will reach Week 18 with the playoffs as a real possibility. Smith threw two first-half touchdowns, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 133...
WTOP
Cardinals lose again, but encouraging performances help mood
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Cardinals lost another football game on Sunday. That’s not particularly important. Certainly, Arizona would still like to win games and the 20-19 loss to Atlanta was disappointing. But at this point, the franchise is much more interested in building for the future since the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoff race a few weeks ago.
WTOP
Lions looking forward to potentially playing for playoffs
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Dan Campbell drew a lot of chuckles after he was hired to coach the Detroit Lions nearly two years ago and got fired up talking about his players being so tough and resilient that they would bite off kneecaps. Campbell was the butt of...
WTOP
Jets begin focusing on next season after late collapse
Everything looked so promising for the New York Jets just five weeks ago. They were 7-4 and re-energized after a rout of the Chicago Bears with Mike White stepping in for a benched Zach Wilson, and the playoffs well within their grasp. Five straight losses later, the Jets are a...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Rangers 5, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. - After falling behind 2-0, the Florida Panthers couldn't claw their way back in an eventual 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. With the loss, Florida fell to 16-18-4. "I thought we battled hard tonight," Panthers forward Sam Bennett said. "We...
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
