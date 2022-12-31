OL Elijah Wilkinson questionable for Falcons in Week 17

The Atlanta Falcons are mostly healthy on their active roster in Week 17 as they get ready to host the Arizona Cardinals.

They released their final injury report of the week and ruled three players out, although none are starters, and one starter is questionable after sitting out Friday’s practice.

The details are below.

Ruled out

OL Chuma Edoga (knee), TE Feleipe Franks (concussion), S Jovante Moffatt (calf)

Edoga and Franks did not practice all week. Moffatt was out Thursday and Friday.

Questionable

OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)

Their starting left guard is questionable. He was out Wednesday, full on Thursday and then out again on Friday.

Cardinals' final injury report game designations

Ruled out

DL Zach Allen (hand)

CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)

QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

Questionable