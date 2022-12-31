Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Cleveland 145, Chicago 134
Percentages: FG .495, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-4, DeRozan 2-6, Williams 2-7, White 1-1, Caruso 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 7 (LaVine 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Jones Jr., Vucevic). Steals: 8...
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103
Percentages: FG .433, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Vassell 3-7, K.Johnson 2-6, Dieng 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Branham 1-4, Collins 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Roby 0-2, Jones 0-3, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Dieng, K.Johnson, Poeltl). Turnovers: 18 (Branham 3, K.Johnson 3, Sochan 3,...
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kapanen 6 (Carter, Heinen), 8:40. Third Period_2, Boston, DeBrusk 15 (Grzelcyk, Marchand), 7:46. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 16 (Krejci, Hall), 17:36. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-6-8_28. Boston 10-9-10_29. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 3. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 4-7-2 (21 shots-19 saves), Pittsburgh, Jarry 15-5-4 (8-8). Boston, Ullmark...
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83
Percentages: FG .391, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Lee 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Wainright 2-5, Shamet 2-6, Paul 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Payne 0-1, Landale 0-2, Saric 0-2, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 8 (Ayton 3, Shamet 3, Landale, Payne). Steals:...
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCollum 5-8, Valanciunas 2-3, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Marshall 1-5, Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Williamson 5, Jones 2, Marshall...
JACKSON STATE 67, ALCORN STATE 66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .536. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (C.Young 3-10, Hunt 1-2, Mansel 0-1, Evans 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Young 3). Turnovers: 14 (Hunt 4, C.Young 2, Evans 2, Jones 2, T.Johnson 2, Cook, Mansel). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, Jones 2, Mansel 2,...
L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115
Percentages: FG .484, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Brown Jr. 4-8, Reaves 2-2, Beverley 2-4, Nunn 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Westbrook 0-3, James 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Beverley 3, Gabriel, Schroder). Turnovers: 14 (Beverley 3, James 3, Westbrook 3, Bryant,...
OKLAHOMA STATE 67, WEST VIRGINIA 60
Percentages: FG .365, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Stevenson 3-7, Mitchell 2-4, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Mitchell). Turnovers: 15 (Stevenson 4, Ke.Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Mitchell 2, Toussaint 2, Bell, Ko.Johnson, Wague). Steals: 7 (Stevenson...
No. 1 South Carolina 68, Georgia 51
GEORGIA (11-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.207, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Warren 2-4, Flournoy 0-1, Lewis 0-4) Turnovers: 13 (Warren 3, Battles 2, Chapman 2, Z.Smith 2, Evans 1, Flournoy 1, Lewis 1, Nicholson 1) Steals: 8 (Battles 2, Lewis 2, B.Smith 2,...
RUTGERS 65, NO. 1 PURDUE 64
Percentages: FG .431, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Spencer 2-4, Mulcahy 1-1, Omoruyi 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omoruyi). Turnovers: 9 (McConnell 3, Omoruyi 3, Mag 2, Spencer). Steals: 9 (Mulcahy 4, McConnell 2, Mag, Omoruyi, Spencer). Technical...
No. 2 Stanford 73, No. 15 Arizona 57
ARIZONA (12-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.364, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Loville 1-4, Conner 1-2, Martinez 0-2, Reese 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Pueyo 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Pueyo 2) Turnovers: 12 (Pellington 3, Loville 2, Martinez 2, Pueyo 2, Fields 1, Reese 1, Team...
California 74, Arizona St. 61
ARIZONA ST. (7-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 36.842, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Hunt 1-3, Skinner 1-5, Sousa 1-1, Simmons 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hunt 1, Simmons 1) Turnovers: 10 (Skinner 4, Mokwuah 2, Simmons 2, Erikstrup 1, Hunt 1) Steals: 2 (Crisp 1,...
Edwards scores 29, short-handed Wolves beat Nuggets 124-111
MINNEAPOLIS - Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, including 15 in the third quarter to help Minnesota withstand a push by Denver, and the Timberwolves held on for a 124-111 win against the Nuggets on Monday.Jaden McDaniels had 21 points and Kyle Anderson added 19 for Minnesota, which snapped a six-game losing streak and won its fourth in a row against Denver.With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets made their push early in the third. But Edwards answered the call, scoring 10 of the final 12 points of the quarter to put the Timberwolves back in front for...
No. 9 Penn State 35, No. 7 Utah 21
PSU_Singleton 5 run (Pinegar kick), :07. UTAH_Yassmin 1 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 7:55. PSU_Tinsley 10 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 4:47. UTAH_Jackson 19 run (Noyes kick), 2:38. Third Quarter. PSU_Singleton 87 run (Pinegar kick), 9:25. Fourth Quarter. PSU_Lambert-Smith 88 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 14:49. PSU_Allen 1 run (Pinegar...
Bay View defeats Classical 69-49
RIVERSIDE, R.I. (WPRI) – Bay View defeated Classical 69-49 in Division I girls basketball Monday night.
More from the 34th Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic. Plus other basketball results
More from the 34th Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at Westminster Christian School in Miami.
NBA world praises Donovan Mitchell after historic performance
Monday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls featured one of the most special individual performances in recent memory from Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell dominated the Bulls all night, finishing with an unreal 71 points along with 11 assists and eight rebounds in a 145-134 overtime win for the Cavaliers. He had Read more... The post NBA world praises Donovan Mitchell after historic performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides. Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The game was postponed, then suspended. A list of some in-game or in-competition medical events that either suspended or postponed the competitions in which they occurred:
