Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. In recent action on December 22, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on December 28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School. Click here for a recap.

BELLAIRE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO