Just a bit better: Botkins slips past Rockford Parkway
With little to no wiggle room, Botkins nosed past Rockford Parkway 42-35 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Rockford Parkway and Botkins played in a 38-37 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Garrettsville Garfield carves slim margin over Newton Falls
Garrettsville Garfield topped Newton Falls 40-32 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Newton Falls played in a 52-25 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Rayland Buckeye Local comes up short in matchup with Bellaire
Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. In recent action on December 22, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on December 28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School. Click here for a recap.
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green
South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Cortland Maplewood manhandles Cortland Lakeview
Cortland Maplewood dismissed Cortland Lakeview by a 57-12 count on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Cortland Lakeview faced off on January 8, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Youngstown Ursuline carves slim margin over Struthers
A tight-knit tilt turned in Youngstown Ursuline's direction just enough to squeeze past Struthers 52-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Struthers and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on January 12, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School. For more, click here.
Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool
Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
No quarter given: Youngstown Liberty puts down Leavittsburg LaBrae
Youngstown Liberty showed it had the juice to douse Leavittsburg LaBrae in a points barrage during a 75-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off with January 31, 2022 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School last season. For more, click here.
McDonald wills its way past Lowellville in overtime
McDonald required extra time, but it got the job done against Lowellville in a 52-49 affair during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Lowellville and McDonald played in a 48-36 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
Nerve-racking affair ends with New Madison Tri-Village on top of Sidney
New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Sidney 60-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 31. In recent action on December 20, Sidney faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and New Madison Tri-Village took on Ansonia on December 20 at Ansonia High School. Click here for a recap.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton McKinley on top of Massillon
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton McKinley's direction just enough to squeeze past Massillon 70-64 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 31. Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon squared off with December 31, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
