richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
richlandsource.com
Rayland Buckeye Local comes up short in matchup with Bellaire
Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2.
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
wchstv.com
Teenager reported missing in Meigs County found safe, deputies say
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:32 a.m. 1/2/22. A teen who had been reported missing in Meigs County has been found safe. Chloe King, 17, has been located, the Meigs County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. ORIGINAL STORY. Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate...
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
WTAP
Introducing Meigs County’s new sheriff Scott Fitch
MEIGS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood resigned in November. According to a news release, he made the decision due to health and family. Scott Fitch was appointed as the new sheriff so he will be filling in for the last two years of Wood’s term.
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with stabbing in southeastern Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, faces a felonious assault charge, Champlin said in a release.
newsnationnow.com
Gretchen Fleming is still missing, investigations continue
(NewsNation) — The disappearance of a woman last seen in early December has investigators following her trail, and they have identified a person of interest. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing on Dec. 12 by her family in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was last seen on Dec. 4. Authorities weren’t concerned about the delay in reporting.
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. "These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives," Attorney General Morrisey...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg police officer suffers injury in altercation with suspect
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg Police officer suffered a broken leg while apprehending a drug suspect over the weekend. Officers responded late Friday evening into early Saturday morning to a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the vicinity of St. Marys Avenue, Police Chief Matthew Board said.
WTAP
Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
Metro News
Police search for ‘person of interest’ vehicle in Gretchen Fleming disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police have released photos of a ‘person of interest’ vehicle in connection with the disappearance of a young Vienna woman. The vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue, is owned by an unnamed person of interest in the case. Police are seeking more information on its movements from Dec. 3-5, 2022.
2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex
WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
WTAP
Names of fatal fire victims are released
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday's fatal fire in McConnelsville. Their names were John and Genevieve Pearson, according to Malta and McConnelsville Fire Chief John Finley. They were both 77. Finley said that the fire was ruled accidental.
