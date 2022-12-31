A person who was trying to cross the highway in Aurora overnight is dead. That's according to police, who say an SUV tried to avoid them but ended up striking them on Interstate 225.It happened just before 10 p.m. near East 6th Avenue in the northbound lanes.Police said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the team involved in investigating the fatal collision.I-225 was closed for several hours after the crash.The identity of the person who was killed hasn't been released and so far it's not clear why they were on foot on the highway.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact <a href="https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/">Metro Denver Crime Stoppers</a> at 720.913.STOP (7867).

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO