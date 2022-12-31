ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old

Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies. 
Man arrested in teen's fentanyl overdose death in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in July, the Loveland Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. July 21 to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue and...
I-225 crash leaves 1 person dead

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound I-225 near East Sixth Avenue. Police said the driver of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound when the pedestrian tried crossing the highway and was hit by the SUV.
Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve

A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Person who was trying to cross I-225 struck, killed in Aurora

A person who was trying to cross the highway in Aurora overnight is dead. That's according to police, who say an SUV tried to avoid them but ended up striking them on Interstate 225. It happened just before 10 p.m. near East 6th Avenue in the northbound lanes. Police said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the team involved in investigating the fatal collision. I-225 was closed for several hours after the crash. The identity of the person who was killed hasn't been released and so far it's not clear why they were on foot on the highway. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). 
