Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersDenver, CO
Logan Street studios likely to remain affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
DIA increases baggage claim security amid Southwest meltdownBrittany Anas
Amenity-rich affordable housing may rise at Holly in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Police seek suspect in Aurora tattoo shop shooting
Police have named a suspect in a shooting late December at an Aurora tattoo shop. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Loveland police arrest suspect in fentanyl death involving 15-year-old
Police in Loveland have made an arrest in connection with the July 2022 death of a 15-year-old from fentanyl poisoning. Officers have arrested a 30-year-old male in the overdose death. On July 21, 2022, shortly before 7:45 a.m. officers responded to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Street in Loveland. When officers arrived, they were given information that the teenaged male was found unresponsive and not breathing. The teen was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora where he later died. The suspect, identified as Samuel Strait, was arrested Dec. 29, 2022 and faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor, both felonies.
Driver arrested in deadly New Year’s hit-and-run on I-25
A man was arrested Monday in a deadly hit-and-run that happened just after midnight New Year's Day on Interstate 25.
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Aurora
Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon.
Man arrested in teen's fentanyl overdose death in Loveland
LOVELAND, Colo. — A 30-year-old man was arrested last week in connection to the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old boy in July, the Loveland Police Department said Monday. Officers responded around 7:45 a.m. July 21 to a medical call in the 1300 block of North Washington Avenue and...
Police: Woman killed in Thornton hit-and-run after rideshare left her on I-25
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run along Interstate 25 after the rideshare vehicle she was in left her on the interstate shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Thornton police.
Stranded motorist’s arm struck on I-70 in Denver hit-and-run crash
Police in Denver are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a man fixing his car on the side of Interstate 70, police announced in a news release Monday.
I-225 crash leaves 1 person dead
AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound I-225 near East Sixth Avenue. Police said the driver of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound when the pedestrian tried crossing the highway and was hit by the SUV.
More than a dozen Aurora businesses targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries
More than a dozen Aurora businesses have been targeted in a series of smash-and-grab burglaries over the past week, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Aurora police shoot man in leg during domestic violence call
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.
9News
Family of cyclist killed in hit and run stand daily at intersection
A family mourns the lost of a loved one who was killed in a hit and run incident . Denver Police said the driver who hit Logan, the cyclist, did not stop.
Suspect in custody after homicide at Adams County hotel
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a hotel in Henderson Saturday night. The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they received a 911 call of an assault at the Super 8 hotel on the Interstate 76 Frontage Road at 6:47 p.m. When they got...
proclaimerscv.com
Cops in Thornton, Colorado Claimed; They Discovered 2 Dead and Incendiary Devices
On Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, a man shot and murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The two individuals discovered dead at the location were a married couple who had previously belonged to the Kingdom Hall congregation,...
Police shoot man after responding to domestic violence incident
AURORA, Colo. — A man is in the hospital after being shot by an Aurora police officer. The Aurora Police Department said on Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic violence situation. When officers arrived to the scene in the 1200 block of North Chambers Road,...
Family searching for answers to hit and run that killed a friend, loved one
DENVER — Even as Denver temperatures dropped well below freezing, Eric Elliott stood in the cold at the corner of 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard hoping someone's conscience changes their behavior. "Fatal hit and run," a sign he held read. "Justice 4 Logan. Witnesses and exposure needed." Denver Police...
1310kfka.com
Loveland woman arrested on attempted murder charges on New Year’s Eve
A woman was arrested on charged of attempted murder and felony menacing in Loveland on New Year’s Eve. Police arrived at a home on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street late Saturday night for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Police claim a woman fired a gun at a man, but the bullet missed, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. He was treated for unrelated, minor injuries. The woman was cuffed and taken to the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
2 dead, 1 injured in 3 separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes in Denver area
Police in Aurora, Thornton and Fort Collins are investigating three separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes that left two people dead and seriously injured a third person.
Person who was trying to cross I-225 struck, killed in Aurora
A person who was trying to cross the highway in Aurora overnight is dead. That's according to police, who say an SUV tried to avoid them but ended up striking them on Interstate 225.It happened just before 10 p.m. near East 6th Avenue in the northbound lanes.Police said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the team involved in investigating the fatal collision.I-225 was closed for several hours after the crash.The identity of the person who was killed hasn't been released and so far it's not clear why they were on foot on the highway.Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact <a href="https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/">Metro Denver Crime Stoppers</a> at 720.913.STOP (7867).
Driver, car wanted in deadly Christmas Day assault
Police are looking for a driver and vehicle that were involved in the deadly assault that killed a 69-year-old man on Christmas Day.
Former Boulder city employee pleads guilty to embezzlement charge
BOULDER, Colo. — A former Boulder city employee pleaded guilty Friday to an embezzlement charge after being accused of purchasing tools for his own personal use over a period of several years. Trent Fallica, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement of public property. He was given a...
