Charlotte Flair Comments On Her WWE Return
Charlotte Flair made her triumphant return to the WWE on the December 30 episode of "SmackDown." Flair took to social media on Saturday to comment on her return and to thank the WWE Universe for giving her a "warm welcome back." "Whether you love to hate me, hate to love...
Sasha Banks Bringing Former Tag Team Partner To Japan?
The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting Wrestle Kingdom 17 for a number of reasons, the least of which is Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) making her long-awaited return in some capacity. However, the former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion might not be alone on her overseas trip, as PWInsider reports that her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, best known as Naomi in WWE, is also slated to be in Japan.
Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
Note On Another Wrestler Who Will Join Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Wrestling’s current worst-kept secret is that Sasha Banks will appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be alone. PWInsider reports that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, is currently scheduled to be with Banks in Japan. At this time it’s unknown if she will appear on...
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
KiLynn King Explains What Happened With Her Time In AEW
KiLynn King has only been wrestling professionally for a handful of years, but it wasn't until May 2020 that she landed in a bigger promotion, making her AEW debut against Penelope Ford in a losing effort on an episode of "Dark." Fast forward to the present, and she is nowhere to be found within AEW. Her last match with them came on the August 24 episode of "Dynamite," where she decisively lost to Britt Baker. A week prior, she lost to Toni Storm in a similarly dominant showing. In between those two television defeats, she picked up a couple of quick wins on "Dark." Nevertheless, a change was needed.
Kurt Angle Recalls Shocking Moment With Brock Lesnar
The quality of a rivalry can be spoken to by the number of moments the phrase "shocking moment" brings to mind. With Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, one might jump to their classic WWE WrestleMania 19 match, which saw Lesnar botch a shooting star press. But recently on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle described a shocking moment with Lesnar that happened off-camera.
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
Saraya Shares Thoughts On Sasha Banks
There may be no hotter topic in professional wrestling right now than the status of Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado. According to some insiders, Varnado is now a free agent, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. The former WWE world champion has been heavily rumored to make an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week, and many fans believe she could be AEW star Saraya's mystery partner teased for next week's Los Angeles episode of "AEW Dynamite." Speaking to the British tabloid "Metro," Saraya lavished some praise on Varnado and her career decisions, adding some more fuel to the speculative fire about a prospective partnership between the two women.
WWE & AEW Talent Traveling To Japan Today For Wrestle Kingdom 17
Names from AEW and WWE are making the trip to Japan today for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Wrestle Kingdom will take place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, and will be in honor of New Japan’s founder Antonio Inoki who died in October 2022. Fightful Select reports that...
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
Danhausen Reacts To Receiving AEW Award For 2022
As the year concludes, best of 2022 awards have been dished out in pro wrestling, and AEW's Danhausen has won an award for being the top merchandise seller in the company in 2022, beating the likes of AEW World Champion MJF, and former world champion CM Punk. The "very nice, very evil" Danhuasen took to his YouTube channel to react to the exciting news.
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
