4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
Woman shot while walking in SE Portland; no arrests
Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting near a Southeast Portland elementary school left a woman injured.
92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
Police: Teenage suspects attempt to flee cannabis shop burglary in Portland
A pair of teens were arrested early New Year's Day after burglarizing a cannabis shop, according to Portland police.
PPB: 60-year-old man arrested after East Burnside shooting
A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after authorities said he shot and injured another man in Portland Sunday night.
One dead after crashing in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood
One person is dead after authorities say they crashed into parked cars in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
KATU.com
Suspected shoplifter of $9K in goods nabbed in Hillsboro
A woman suspected of stealing nearly $9000 of merchandise from Target stores in the area was arrested Friday by the Hillsboro PD Bike Team.
Burglar drills into Portland yarn shop
A burglar who drilled through the lock on the front door of a Portland yarn shop remains at large after the early Friday incident.
KATU.com
Water damage causes Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV to temporarily shut-down
SALEM, Ore. — The Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV offices are closed due to water damage. Officials say the damage is caused by broken pipes in both the Beaverton and Lake Oswego DMV. The locations will be closed until the pipes are repaired. Authorities expect the Lake Oswego office...
KATU.com
Authorities looking for a man who walked off Marion County transition facility
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Marion County Deputies is asking for the public's help in locating an Adult in Custody (AIC) who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away on Tuesday, Dec. 31. around 4:09 p.m. According to officials, Wolf was...
Beaverton man dies in car crash on the Oregon coast
Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, died after a car crash on the Astoria-Megler Bridge Wednesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Mandujano Rodriguez was driving northbound in a Nissan Xterra when he tried to pass other vehicles and hit a southbound Ford C-Max being driven by Connie Jackson, 64, of Astoria, according to police.
KATU.com
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting man multiple times in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a suspect on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man multiple times in east Portland on Sunday night. Officers responded to the scene at a gas station and convenience store on East Burnside Street near Northeast 122nd Avenue around 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 1. A...
‘Kill them kids’: Anti-abortion billboard vandalized in Portland
An anti-abortion billboard in Northeast Portland has been vandalized with the words “kill them kids” spray painted over the sign and x’s crossed over a photographed baby’s eyes.
KATU.com
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
KATU.com
Fireworks ignite fire at Hillsboro apartment complex on New Year's Eve
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Fire Department, along with Hillsboro Police responded to a fire at an apartment complex on New Year’s Eve. Officials say at 8:00 p.m. “fireworks and a trash can joined forces to irresponsibly celebrate the impending new year.” Residents of the apartment complex, including several children, were evacuated and the fire was extinguished quickly.
kptv.com
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
KATU.com
Residential fire claims one life in Columbia County, officials looking for cause
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, along with the Columbia County Sheriff, responded to a residential fire. Arriving crews found heavy fire coming from a trailer. Firefighters were able to contain the fire, but one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with...
KGW
