U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
N. Korea will release a new sub that fires ballistic missiles after Joe Biden accused the nation of violating sanctions
Reports have emerged indicating that images of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea have been revealed. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can allegedly carry missiles. [i]
South Korean Warplane Crashes After Takeoff as North 'Violates' Air Space
Incursions by North Korean drones into South Korea follow the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by Pyongyang on December 23.
S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones
After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
South Korea's Yoon Says North Korea Should Not Be Feared Because of Nuclear Weapons -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that North Korea is not a source of fear because of its nuclear weapons, and its provocations must be met with retaliation, Yonhap news agency reported. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea's new military goals for 2023
North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un called for the military to increase its capabilities in 2023 as tensions between the isolated country rise with South Korea and Japan.
Kim Jong-un rings in new year by ordering ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal
Kim Jong-un has called for an “exponential” expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as the country’s new year began with another round of weapons testing following a record number of testing activities in 2022.Mr Kim announced the new expansion plans for the regime’s nuclear arsenal during an address at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, state media said. “The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle,” Mr Kim said at a recently ended key ruling party meeting, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).During the six-day...
U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats
SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
NKorea's Kim orders 'exponential' expansion of nuke arsenal
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the "exponential" expansion of his country's nuclear arsenal and the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday, after he entered 2023 with another weapons launch following a record number of testing activities last year.
South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any of the five North Korean drones spotted south of the border Monday before they flew back home or vanished from South Korean radars. One of them traveled as far as northern Seoul. That caused security jitters among many people in the South, for which the military offered a rare public apology Tuesday. Thursday’s training involved land-based anti-air guns, drones playing the role of enemy drones, and a total of 20 fighter jets, attack helicopters and unmanned assets. While there was no actual live-fire, it was still the country’s first set of major anti-drone drills since 2017, according to military authorities. The drills near Seoul set up diverse scenarios of border infiltrations by small enemy drones, under which the mobilized South Korean military assets practiced how they could detect, track and shoot them down, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters Saturday morning, South Korea's military said. It’s the first missile launch by North Korea in eight days, and comes five days after South Korea accused Pyongyang of flying five drones into South Korea’s airspace for the first time since 2017.
North Korea fires 3 missiles into sea days after sending drones across South Korean border
North Korea fired three short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan with a distance that indicates capabilities of striking South Korea, according to officials.
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles capable of reaching Japan
The launches came two days after North Korea claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful ICBM.
North Korea’s Kim orders new ICBM, bigger nuclear arsenal amid tension
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal to counter U.S.-led threats, state media said on Sunday, amid flaring tension between the rival Koreas. At a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim highlighted the need to secure...
South Korea apologizes to citizens for failing to down North Korean drones that violated airspace
South Korea on Tuesday apologized for its inability to take down any of the five North Korean drones that crossed its borders.
North Korea kicks off New Year’s Eve by firing short-range ballistic missiles near South Korea
North Korea fired back-to-back ballistic missiles towards the Sea Of Japan on New Year’s Eve as part of its latest show of strength in a year marked by increasing aggression from Pyongyang.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North’s capital, on Saturday morning.Japan’s Ministry of Defence also confirmed the launches saying the first ballistic missile was fired on Saturday morning shortly after 8am local time (23:00 GMT), while the second was launched 14 mins later and was followed by a third a...
Biden Says U.S. Not Discussing Nuclear Exercises With South Korea
SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, President Joe Biden said on Monday, contradicting remarks by his South Korean counterpart as tensions flare with North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol had said that Seoul and Washington are discussing possible joint exercises using...
North Korea fires three ballistic missiles at close of record year of tests
North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles Saturday, Seoul's military said, adding a final salvo to Pyongyang's record-breaking blitz of launches this year. Military tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply in 2022 as the North has conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever.
Survey finds bleak outlook for Japanese companies in 2023
Major Japanese companies have grown more pessimistic about the economy, given higher costs and a weaker yen, according to a survey by Kyodo News. The survey of 117 companies found just over half, or 56%, expect the economy to grow this year. That was down sharply from 84% a year earlier, said the survey released Monday.The percentage of firms forecasting growth was at its second lowest in 10 years for the annual survey, and the companies also expressed worries about slowdowns in the United States and China in 2023.The war in Ukraine has pushed prices of oil and other...
