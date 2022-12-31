ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
dallasexpress.com

S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones

After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
The Independent

Kim Jong-un rings in new year by ordering ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Kim Jong-un has called for an “exponential” expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as the country’s new year began with another round of weapons testing following a record number of testing activities in 2022.Mr Kim announced the new expansion plans for the regime’s nuclear arsenal during an address at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, state media said. “The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle,” Mr Kim said at a recently ended key ruling party meeting, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).During the six-day...
WHIO Dayton

NKorea's Kim orders 'exponential' expansion of nuke arsenal

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the "exponential" expansion of his country's nuclear arsenal and the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday, after he entered 2023 with another weapons launch following a record number of testing activities last year.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any of the five North Korean drones spotted south of the border Monday before they flew back home or vanished from South Korean radars. One of them traveled as far as northern Seoul. That caused security jitters among many people in the South, for which the military offered a rare public apology Tuesday. Thursday’s training involved land-based anti-air guns, drones playing the role of enemy drones, and a total of 20 fighter jets, attack helicopters and unmanned assets. While there was no actual live-fire, it was still the country’s first set of major anti-drone drills since 2017, according to military authorities. The drills near Seoul set up diverse scenarios of border infiltrations by small enemy drones, under which the mobilized South Korean military assets practiced how they could detect, track and shoot them down, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters Saturday morning, South Korea's military said. It’s the first missile launch by North Korea in eight days, and comes five days after South Korea accused Pyongyang of flying five drones into South Korea’s airspace for the first time since 2017.
wealthinsidermag.com

North Korea’s Kim orders new ICBM, bigger nuclear arsenal amid tension

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal to counter U.S.-led threats, state media said on Sunday, amid flaring tension between the rival Koreas. At a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim highlighted the need to secure...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

North Korea kicks off New Year’s Eve by firing short-range ballistic missiles near South Korea

North Korea fired back-to-back ballistic missiles towards the Sea Of Japan on New Year’s Eve as part of its latest show of strength in a year marked by increasing aggression from Pyongyang.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North’s capital, on Saturday morning.Japan’s Ministry of Defence also confirmed the launches saying the first ballistic missile was fired on Saturday morning shortly after 8am local time (23:00 GMT), while the second was launched 14 mins later and was followed by a third a...
US News and World Report

Biden Says U.S. Not Discussing Nuclear Exercises With South Korea

SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, President Joe Biden said on Monday, contradicting remarks by his South Korean counterpart as tensions flare with North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol had said that Seoul and Washington are discussing possible joint exercises using...
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

North Korea fires three ballistic missiles at close of record year of tests

North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles Saturday, Seoul's military said, adding a final salvo to Pyongyang's record-breaking blitz of launches this year. Military tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply in 2022 as the North has conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever.
The Independent

Survey finds bleak outlook for Japanese companies in 2023

Major Japanese companies have grown more pessimistic about the economy, given higher costs and a weaker yen, according to a survey by Kyodo News. The survey of 117 companies found just over half, or 56%, expect the economy to grow this year. That was down sharply from 84% a year earlier, said the survey released Monday.The percentage of firms forecasting growth was at its second lowest in 10 years for the annual survey, and the companies also expressed worries about slowdowns in the United States and China in 2023.The war in Ukraine has pushed prices of oil and other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy