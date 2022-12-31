Hughes, Hischier lead Devils past Penguins 4-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jack Hughes had two goals and Nico Hischier added a short-handed goal, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2.
New Jersey is 19-3-2 when Hischier records a point and 11-4-1 when Hughes scores.
Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who had dropped two in a row. New Jersey has two wins in its last 10 games overall.
Evgeni Malkin and Jeff Carter scored for the Penguins, who have lost four straight and five of six following a seven-game win streak. Tristan Jarry made 24 saves.
