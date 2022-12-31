ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate mother speaks after her children shot and killed months apart in Anderson

By Asia Wilson
 3 days ago

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)-The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Imani Clemons, the young woman killed in an apartment shooting Thursday night, is the sister of a man killed at the mall in Anderson earlier this year.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said 18-year-old Imani Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments. Officials confirmed she is the sister to Shy’heem Clemons, who died back in July.

7NEWS spoke with both victim’s mother on Friday night, after the death of her daughter.

“She cared about me. She was my best friend. She was my sister, and even though she was my daughter, she was everything in one. She didn’t deserve that. She didn’t deserve it,” said Khalilah Gray, the victim’s mother.

Gray said she was preparing to go to the store with her daughter before it happened.

“I was actually at home waiting because we were supposed to go to Home Depot–Office Depot, and I was cooking and my phone rang, and it was her dad asking where my daughter was,” Gray said. “I said that she was in Fairview Garden,” she said. “He said something happened out here, and so he says I’m on my way there,” Gray said. “When he got there, my youngest son walked in and saw my daughter there,” she said.

The coroner’s office said Imani was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They took baby, again. They took my other baby. My other piece of me, again. Not again. Not again,” Gray said.

Gray said Imani was at the apartment with family, but she did not live there.

Anderson Police said two others were injured in the shooting, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

“They are all cousins. They were all cousins sitting in this house being young adults. That’s all they were doing,” Gray said. “One young lady was shot in the shoulder, and another young man was shot in his hip. There are all related,” she said. “This is not gang-related. I’m going to say that again, my daughter wasn’t in a gang. This has nothing to do with gang relation,” Gray said.

Gray’s daughter was already preparing for her future.

“She was resilient. She was passionate. She was loving. She was kind. She was focused. She was driven,” Gray said.

Her mother stated Imani had hopes of working in the nursing field.

“She was just opening offer letters. She didn’t deserve that,” Gray said. I am now having to get my daughter’s clothing together for a funeral, not for her graduation pictures,” she said. “That’s what we were planning just a week ago,” Gray said.

While both of her children lost their lives months apart at the hand of a gun, she has this message to everyone.

“For the community, it’s time for y’all to wake up,” Gray said. “It’s time for them to stop saying, it’s not my child,” she said.

“This could’ve been their child. We need help. We need people to get off that no snitching rule and help because my daughter didn’t deserve it,” Gray said.

Now, Gray said she will only go harder until justice is served.

“All they did was throw my fuel on the fire,” she said. “I’m not going to rest,” Gray said.

There’s no word on a suspect in the shooting.

Anderson Police said they’re continuing to gather information and following up on leads.

