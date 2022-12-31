Statue of late civil rights icon John Lewis will be erected in his congressional district where a confederate monument once stood

Wes Moore, the incoming governor of Maryland, reflected Sunday on the historic nature of his election as the state’s first Black chief executive. “It is remarkable,” the Democrat said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash, who pointed out that Maryland will also have a Black attorney general, treasurer and state House speaker. “I’m proud of the history that I’m going to make in this race of being the state’s first Black governor.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO