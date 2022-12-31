ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lynnwoodtimes.com

Fury over proposed opioid treatment center next to Boys & Girls Club

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 2, 2023—At last Thursday evening’s public hearing by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) for a proposed opioid treatment center just 443 feet from the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, every resident that spoke voiced concerns of transparency, safety, and both personal and commercial economic impacts to the area. The opioid treatment center is scheduled to open in late January of this year.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Taking Shape: Concrete work underway for future Community Justice Center

Publisher’s note: Here’s another in our series of updates on future Lynnwood housing, mixed-use, commercial and city developments. This series will also include updates on citywide transportation improvements. Construction is underway on Lynnwood’s future Community Justice Center, which aims to address space issues in the city’s police department,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park

Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Rick Passek featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers’ Jan. 10 meeting

Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Rick Passek as its featured speaker during the group’s January meeting, set for Tuesday, Jan. 10,from 6-8 p.m. A still water specialist, Passek will present “Beginning Fly Fishing” via Zoom during the meeting, at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Contreras-Lewis joins the My Neighborhood News Network

We’re proud to introduce a new reporter and photographer to the My Neighborhood News Network team: Jasmine Contreras-Lewis. While she grew up in Mesa, Arizona, Contreras-Lewis has lived in Edmonds for five years. She graduated from Shoreline Community College, where she wrote for and managed the student newspaper, The Ebbtide.
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location

The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Skandia Folkdance Society hosting free dance in Lynnwood Jan. 6

Skandia Folkdance Society is hosting its First Friday Dance this Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30–10:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. This is the society’s annual all-comers dance. Everyone gets in free, and the music is provided by Skandia musicians and friends, with beginner-friendly dances.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Speed limits reduced to 20 mph on Tacoma's residential streets

TACOMA, Wash. — Speed limits are being reduced in Tacoma's residential areas and four business districts. An ordinance passed by the Tacoma City Council goes into effect Jan. 1. The ordinance lowers the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. The ordinance also lowers the speed...
TACOMA, WA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Olympic Medical Center receives $1 million grant to purchase equipment

Olympic Medical Center (OMC) in Port Angeles, Washington, has received a $1 million grant from the Olympic Medical Center Foundation to purchase equipment for OMC’s regional cancer center and emergency room, the Peninsula Daily News reports. The largest single contribution made to the hospital center in the foundation’s 38-year...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire

SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
SHORELINE, WA

