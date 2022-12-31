Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
Fury over proposed opioid treatment center next to Boys & Girls Club
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 2, 2023—At last Thursday evening’s public hearing by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) for a proposed opioid treatment center just 443 feet from the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, every resident that spoke voiced concerns of transparency, safety, and both personal and commercial economic impacts to the area. The opioid treatment center is scheduled to open in late January of this year.
kentreporter.com
81,240 workers from Renton to North Bend will soon be building WA Cares benefits
A new report has great news for more than 81,000 workers in the Renton, Issaquah, Maple Valley, and North Bend areas who will soon be building up WA Cares benefits. WA Cares will enable us to stay in our own homes with paid home care when we have Dementia, Cancer, and other illnesses or injuries.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Taking Shape: Concrete work underway for future Community Justice Center
Publisher’s note: Here’s another in our series of updates on future Lynnwood housing, mixed-use, commercial and city developments. This series will also include updates on citywide transportation improvements. Construction is underway on Lynnwood’s future Community Justice Center, which aims to address space issues in the city’s police department,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
myeverettnews.com
Many Everett, Washington Offices And Businesses Closed Today For New Year’s Holiday
Just a reminder that with New Year’s Day falling yesterday on Sunday, many people are enjoying a three-day Holiday weekend. Most local State and Federal offices are closed along with many banks, financial institutions and large employers. Post offices are closed and there is no mail delivery today. There...
Seattle, Washington
Vehicle Submerged in Water Near Seward Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South just off a boat launching dock in the Seward Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a submerged vehicle. Personnel from SPD’s Harbor Unit and...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Rick Passek featured speaker at Olympic Fly Fishers’ Jan. 10 meeting
Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds welcomes Rick Passek as its featured speaker during the group’s January meeting, set for Tuesday, Jan. 10,from 6-8 p.m. A still water specialist, Passek will present “Beginning Fly Fishing” via Zoom during the meeting, at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Contreras-Lewis joins the My Neighborhood News Network
We’re proud to introduce a new reporter and photographer to the My Neighborhood News Network team: Jasmine Contreras-Lewis. While she grew up in Mesa, Arizona, Contreras-Lewis has lived in Edmonds for five years. She graduated from Shoreline Community College, where she wrote for and managed the student newspaper, The Ebbtide.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
mltnews.com
Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location
The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Skandia Folkdance Society hosting free dance in Lynnwood Jan. 6
Skandia Folkdance Society is hosting its First Friday Dance this Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30–10:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. This is the society’s annual all-comers dance. Everyone gets in free, and the music is provided by Skandia musicians and friends, with beginner-friendly dances.
Speed limits reduced to 20 mph on Tacoma's residential streets
TACOMA, Wash. — Speed limits are being reduced in Tacoma's residential areas and four business districts. An ordinance passed by the Tacoma City Council goes into effect Jan. 1. The ordinance lowers the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. The ordinance also lowers the speed...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Olympic Medical Center receives $1 million grant to purchase equipment
Olympic Medical Center (OMC) in Port Angeles, Washington, has received a $1 million grant from the Olympic Medical Center Foundation to purchase equipment for OMC’s regional cancer center and emergency room, the Peninsula Daily News reports. The largest single contribution made to the hospital center in the foundation’s 38-year...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
capitolhillseattle.com
New laws and changes in 2023 include reshaped City Council borders in Seattle, free Washington ID cards
New laws will mean changes in everything from employment to voting in Seattle and Washington State in 2023. Here is a look at some of the big changes going into effect with the new year. In Seattle, the city will have new borders in 2023 for how it elects its...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire
SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
KOMO News
Overlake Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Overlake Medical Center & Clinics welcomed its first baby of 2023 shortly after midnight. The Bellevue hospital said Zineb Naqvi was born at 12:04 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 10 1/2 ounces. Naqvi is the first child for parents Urba Haider and Hussain Naqvi of Bellevue. “It...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Prepare for southbound I-5 ramp closures overnight at 44th Ave W Jan. 3-6
Sound Transit crews will close the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at 44th Avenue West from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Jan. 3, through the morning of Friday, Jan. 6. The closures are part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension work near the Lynnwood Transit Center.
q13fox.com
Tacoma reducing speed limits in some areas
The speed reduction is part of an effort to have zero car-pedestrian deaths. However, some neighbors say lowering the speed limit might not be enough.
