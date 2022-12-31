Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Related
Current Publishing
Elliott to run for Noblesville Common Council at-large seat
A local business owner has announced that he is running for one of three at-large seats on the Noblesville Common Council. Evan Elliott, a real estate broker and owner of his family-owned brokerage, Elliott Real Estate, is a 2009 Noblesville High School graduate. He said he enjoys helping families discover Noblesville’s unique offerings.
Current Publishing
Hannon decides not to seek 2nd term on Carmel City Council
Carmel City Councilor Tim Hannon will not seek re-election. He made the decision in late December after evaluating his priorities, using a process similar to one he employed during his military career at the end of each tour of duty. “It’s not any individual (reason), just a conglomeration of things...
shelbycountypost.com
Ridgeway announces candidacy for Shelbyville mayor
Former Shelbyville City Council member Brad Ridgeway announced his intention to file as a candidate for Mayor of the City of Shelbyville. Ridgeway will run in the Republican primary election which is scheduled to take place on May 2, 2023. Candidate Ridgeway provided a statement with his announcement. “I will...
Current Publishing
Crouch visits Carmel, discusses gubernatorial run
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch kicked off her campaign for governor Dec. 12 with a tour across the state, conducting several interviews over a few days. She took questions from Current Publishing during a Dec. 14 visit to Carmel. Where did you get your motivation for running?. After being elected...
Indianapolis Recorder
Marion County Democrats do away with slating
Marion County Democrats will no longer use a controversial candidate endorsement process that many have criticized as a method to perpetuate favoritism and insider trading. Marion County Democratic Party Chair Myla Eldridge announced the change to the pre-primary endorsement process, called slating, in a press release Jan. 1. The move to an open primary is effective immediately.
Current Publishing
Zionsville community events – January 2023
Zionsville Puzzle Swap – In celebration of National Puzzle Day, residents are invited to bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall from Jan. 3 to 25 then return to Town Hall on Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. to noon to choose a new one. Puzzles can be dropped off at the Town Hall Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box and all pieces must be accounted for. No puzzles with profanity, nudity or drug paraphernalia will be accepted. For more on the event or to see other parks dept. events, view the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Winter 2022 Activity Guide at issuu.com/townofzionsville.
Current Publishing
Gaylor Electric receives 2022 Impact Award
Gaylor Electric has received the 2022 Impact Award from Cherish, a nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center for Hamilton County. The award highlights the success and contribution of community members who have made a significant impact in the fight to make children’s lives better over the past year, according to the organization. The award is designed to recognize an organization’s impact on the community and the clients that Cherish serves.
Current Publishing
Bourbon & Bling fundraiser nets more than $42K for Westfield Education Foundation
The Westfield Education Foundation set a record during its Bourbon & Bling fundraiser, bringing in more than $42,000 during the event. The Dec. 14 event at Moyer Fine Jewelers in Carmel featured bourbon tasting, magic from Jeff Loeser, Westfield High School’s Signature Sound choir, a silent auction and appetizers prepared by the Westfield High School Culinary Arts program and Prime 47. Funds will go directly toward funding scholarships for graduating WHS students and supporting classroom initiatives for district teachers.
Current Publishing
Geist community events – January 2023
Paws to Read at Lawrence – Beginning or reluctant readers from 6 to 11 years old are invited to read aloud to a registered therapy dog who loves to listen to stories. It’s a “great way to improve a child’s reading skills and self-confidence,” according to the Indianapolis Public Library. Children may read from any book they choose. The event will be held Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Indianapolis Public Library Lawrence Branch, 7898 Hague Rd. in Indianapolis.
Current Publishing
Letter: Thanks for 50 years of service
It is not often you have a public servant serve 50 years in the same community within various positions of the Carmel Fire Dept., eventually serving as chief. And not stopping there, Doug Callahan then decided to serve as our Clay Township trustee. Callahan has dedicated his life to the...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations
A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations. A video posted by a concerned customer online...
Current Publishing
hc1 employees volunteer for the holidays
Employees of the bioinformatics company hc1 took part in the We Care holiday charity event at the Lilly Boys & Girls Club Dec. 1. We Care was created by Herman Miller and the Boys & Girls Club of America to provide a space where children can create holiday gifts for their loved ones while also enjoying snacks and participating in fun activities.
Current Publishing
Duke Energy donates $20K to White River Alliance
Duke Energy has donated $20,000 to the White River Alliance to boost the nonprofit’s efforts to improve and protect water resources throughout central Indiana. “We understand the importance of environmental stewardship and the benefits it provides to the communities we serve,” said Mark LaBarr, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy. “We’re proud to invest in organizations like the White River Alliance that are creating resources and educational programs that promote, protect and enhance the biological, chemical and physical integrity of the White River ecosystem.”
'Can Man' Larry VanNess named person of the year
ANDERSON, Ind. — Larry VanNess, known for collecting tabs from aluminum cans for the Ronald McDonald House is the Herald-Bulletin's person of the year. Dubbed the "Can Man," VanNess started collecting tabs in 2003 after talking to a family about the Ronald McDonald House. In his decades of service, he collected more than 27 million pop tabs to the organization.
Current Publishing
City of Fishers will conduct food drive
On Jan. 16, the City of Fishers will hold its first-ever community-wide food drive on to support local food pantries. Donations will be collected with a “Pack the Bus” event at Fishers local parks and all three Fishers Kroger stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fishers has...
Current Publishing
Work continues to finish historic Barker cabin
During the past two years, Westfield residents have watched as the historic Barker log cabinhas been repaired at its new location at 136 Penn St. by City Hall. Now, the final push to finish the cabin is underway with an anticipated spring opening. “It is coming along. We are getting...
Customers frustrated with weeks of inconsistent trash pickup by new service
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — If you take a quick drive around Mooresville you’ll see overflowing trash bins with bags piling up on many streets. It’s part of a problem residents said has been going on for weeks. ”I have at least six bags and they’re the big yellow trash bags,” Anna Gould said, talking about her […]
Current Publishing
Local leaders reflect on late City Councilor Kimball’s impact on Carmel
Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball, 70, died Dec. 30. Kimball had served as the Central District representative since 2016. “I was saddened to learn today of the passing of Councilman Bruce Kimball. During his time on the council he served his district well and will be remembered as a champion of bicycling on the Monon Greenway and across the City. Bruce was also a friend and I extend my condolences to his family and friends,” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard stated. “Bruce loved Carmel and worked diligently to make it a special place for his constituents.”
WISH-TV
Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County swears in new sheriff
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Former Chief Deputy Major Chirs Lane is the new sheriff of Bartholomew County. Lane took his oath at the Bartholomew County Courthouse on Friday. Sheriff Matt Myers leaves and now becomes Lane’s chief deputy. He will serve in the position for a few months. Sheriff...
Comments / 0