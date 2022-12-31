WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announced the retirement of Captain Jerry D. Honeycutt. Jerry joined the Wabash City Police Department on May 04, 1990. Captain Honeycutt was a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy class 90-103. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he held the rank of Patrolman, Sergeant, and Captain. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he has helped train over forty-four new officers. Captain Honeycutt has had extensive training in law enforcement such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Taser, Advanced Traffic Law, Ident-a-kit, Railroad School, Drug Investigations, Child Molest Investigations, Supervisor School, and hundreds of other schools. Captain Honeycutt was a bicycle patrol officer and department sniper. Captain Honeycutt has worked all three shifts in his career. Captain Honeycutt has worked under five Mayors and seven police chiefs. Captain Honeycutt’s official last day as a member of the police department is February 28, 2023. The Wabash City Police Department thanks him for over thirty-two years of service to the citizens of Wabash.

WABASH, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO