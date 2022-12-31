Read full article on original website
Celebrating NYE at the Ohio Theatre
LIMA — The Ohio Theatre celebrated a little bit more than just a New Year’s Eve party on Saturday night. “One thing that we learned when we did our dinner theatre production which sold out for the most part, compared to tonight, where we’ve had a lot of people in and out, is that people are looking for more dinner theatre,” said Ohio Theatre co-owner Michael Bouson. “Which is great, because that’s what we hedged our bet on when we bought the theatre.”
WANE-TV
Watch thousands of balloons fall at Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For those who won’t be staying up ’til midnight to ring in the new year, Science Central has another way to celebrate during the daytime Saturday. Thousands of balloons are falling from the heights of Science Central for “Countdown to Noon”. Families...
wfft.com
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Stewart & Wease Tangle, Clouser Capitalizes At The Rumble
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — During the opening act of the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales on Friday night, Mario Clouser put his old hardtop skills to good use and ended the night in victory lane. Much of Clouser‘s early success in open-wheel racing...
WANE-TV
‘Around the World’: Toast to the new year at Wunderkammer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate a variety of cultures during a New Year’s Eve bash Saturday in Fort Wayne. Ring in 2023 with “Around the World” at Wunderkammer. From 6 p.m. to midnight, there will be toasts at the start of each hour, focusing on foods and customs from around the globe. There will also be live music and “selfie spots” to take pictures during the celebration.
WANE-TV
Watch Superman, eat pizza at Famous Monster on New Year’s Eve
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Celebrate the new year with family-friendly fun at Famous Monster Pizza. The pizza joint in Decatur is holding its “Super New Year’s Eve Family Party” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is showing the 1979 version of Superman, with...
WANE-TV
Top Stories of 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we start a new year, we’re taking a quick look back at the top stories of 2022. From weather events to high profile crimes to the death of a beloved basketball star, people turned to WANE 15 for coverage of all the big events as they unfolded.
WANE-TV
Race into the new year with Fort Wayne athletic store’s ‘Resolution Run’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you’re a long-time runner or looking to start in 2023, you can ring in the new year with a local athletic store’s 2023 Resolution Run. Fleet Feet Fort Wayne is holding a 5K run Saturday morning starting at their southwest location on Coventry Lane. There will be refreshments and a mimosa toast to the new year.
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
wfft.com
Showers and isolated storms, record warmth Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A strong storm system spreads rain and isolated thunderstorms from the southwest to the northeast near midnight. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. A few spotty showers follow us to around lunchtime. The region will be in the...
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
WANE-TV
Dupont, Parkview Hospitals announce first births of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason. The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in...
Group hosts watch party for Purdue bowl game against LSU
Food and drinks will be available for individual purchase.
Your News Local
Wabash City Police announce Captain Honeycutt retirement
WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announced the retirement of Captain Jerry D. Honeycutt. Jerry joined the Wabash City Police Department on May 04, 1990. Captain Honeycutt was a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy class 90-103. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he held the rank of Patrolman, Sergeant, and Captain. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he has helped train over forty-four new officers. Captain Honeycutt has had extensive training in law enforcement such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Taser, Advanced Traffic Law, Ident-a-kit, Railroad School, Drug Investigations, Child Molest Investigations, Supervisor School, and hundreds of other schools. Captain Honeycutt was a bicycle patrol officer and department sniper. Captain Honeycutt has worked all three shifts in his career. Captain Honeycutt has worked under five Mayors and seven police chiefs. Captain Honeycutt’s official last day as a member of the police department is February 28, 2023. The Wabash City Police Department thanks him for over thirty-two years of service to the citizens of Wabash.
Your News Local
Peru Police Department announce Captain Hoover retirement
PERU, IN- After 26 years of service to the City of Peru, December 31st, 2022, marked the last shift for Captain Steve Hoover, badge #Z54. Throughout his career, Steve has served as a Detective Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief of Police. For the last three years, he has been the Captain of Patrol.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
Overcast days highlight December 2022’s weather
While temperatures and precipitation ended up near average, the overcast days and the arctic air before Christmas were the top highlights.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
travelyouman.com
8 Top Things To Do At Pokagon State Park
A 1,780 foot frozen toboggan run in Pokagon State Park, located in the northeastern part of Indiana between the beaches of Lake James and Snow Lake, is a winter activity I’ve heard about since I was a little boy. I was able to finally see my mother and her spouse in winter of 2021 to find out what all the fuss was about. Continue to read and you will be able to get to know about all the best things to do at Pokagon State Park.
