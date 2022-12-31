ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TV Icon Barbara Walters Dead At 93, Passed Away At Her New York Home

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47X0qG_0jzGn5ZS00
mega

TV icon Barbara Walters has died at 93 years old.

ABC, the network she worked for , reported the news on Friday, December 30, while a representative for the late star confirmed the death.

Bob Iger , Chief Executive Officer of Disney, also updated his followers in a lengthy statement via Twitter.

"Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline ," Iger said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFLos_0jzGn5ZS00
mega

Of course, people were upset to hear the news. One person wrote, "She came onto the national scene when I was 18 & thus a trailblazer for my entire adult life. We will miss her. I looked forward to every interview she did. Learned a lot from her," while another added, "RIP Barbara. Today, you made even more people cry. Every interview you did was wonderful. People who never did interviews accepted your invitation. I'm going to remember your dancing with Al Pacino ."

Walters joined ABC News in 1976, and she had a milestone moment: she became the first female anchor on an evening news program. She later became co-host of 20/20 , and she went on to launch The View in 1997 .

Walters went on to win 12 Emmy awards.

In 2014, Walters made her final appearance on The View , but she remained an executive producer of the show.

"I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain," she said at the time. "I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women — and OK, some men too — who will be taking my place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqnXW_0jzGn5ZS00
mega

THREATS, FIRINGS & CATFIGHTS! 'THE VIEW' TELL-ALL'S MOST SHOCKING REVELATIONS EXPOSED

As OK! previously reported, Walters hadn't been doing well prior to her death .

"She’s in bad, bad shape," a source previously dished to OK! . "She seems lonely and spends most of her time alone."

"Sadly, her dementia has been getting worse . [Her] caretaker give her the opportunity to make everyday decisions, but more often than not she’ll stare at them blankly," another source added.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles

Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
OREGON STATE
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
blavity.com

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
Page Six

‘View’ co-hosts react to Barbara Walters’ death: Star Jones and more

Barbara Walters’ former “View” co-hosts are honoring the late journalist amid news of her death. Star Jones, who joined Walters as one of the talk show’s original four personalities in 1997, called the 93-year-old her “sister … mother … friend …colleague … [and] mentor” in a tweet on Friday. The attorney, 60, added, “I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well.” As for Meghan McCain, who co-hosted the ABC series from 2017 to 2021, she also praised the late “trailblazer” via Twitter. “Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism,” the...
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

177K+
Followers
6K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy