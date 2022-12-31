Man Charged With Animal Cruelty

The Suffolk SPCA charged a man Friday with animal cruelty and neglect.

Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk SPCA, said that its detectives charged Peter Miller, 57, formerly of Amity Harbor but now claimed to be living in Melville, with two counts of animal cruelty and neglect.

Miller confined his male bull terrier “Buster” to a small cage in deplorable conditions for 10 straight days without removing the dog from the cage or cleaning the cage.

He is scheduled to appear in First District Court, Central Islip, on Jan. 16.







