Scott Disick Looking For 'Next Career Move' As Fate With 'The Kardashians' Show Hangs In The Balance

Scott Disick may be preparing to move on from his long-running career with the Kardashian-Jenner family and their steady stream of reality television shows.

As the Talentless founder continues to be featured in a very limited role on Hulu's The Kardashians , a source spilled that if he does make an appearance in Season 3, it would be a similar situation to Season 2 where he's "only shown for a small part" of the season.

"Scott's not filming 24/7 with them," the source continued. "He's focusing on making money separate from the show because he doesn't have that financial support anymore."

"He's looking for brand partnerships and his next career move, especially after his spin off show [ Flip It Like Disick ] flopped," the source added.

The insider also revealed that Scott's lack of screen time "comes as no surprise" since the show has been so heavily focused around Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian 's engagement and subsequent weddings — leaving Scott as the odd man out.

"The focus of the show is on the girls. Since Scott's not romantically involved with Kourtney, they didn't feel like there was a storyline for him."

Aside from there being no ongoing storyline for the 39-year-old, there is also "tension" between him and the Blink-182 drummer, with the source noting that the two men "don't like each other at all" and "can't stand to be in the same room together."

And while Kourtney and Scott have managed to coparent their three children — Mason , 13, Penelope , 10, and Reign , 8 — amicably, their relationship is "completely strained."

"They are friendly with each other at family gatherings but behind closed doors there's very minimum communication and Scott keeps his distance," the source said. "It hurts him to see how in love Kourtney and Travis are."

