Scott Disick Looking For 'Next Career Move' As Fate With 'The Kardashians' Show Hangs In The Balance

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
mega

Scott Disick may be preparing to move on from his long-running career with the Kardashian-Jenner family and their steady stream of reality television shows.

As the Talentless founder continues to be featured in a very limited role on Hulu's The Kardashians , a source spilled that if he does make an appearance in Season 3, it would be a similar situation to Season 2 where he's "only shown for a small part" of the season.

mega

"Scott's not filming 24/7 with them," the source continued. "He's focusing on making money separate from the show because he doesn't have that financial support anymore."

SCOTT DISICK REMAINS FOCUSED ON HIS 'MENTAL WELLBEING' AND 'BETTERING HIMSELF' IN THERAPY FOLLOWING SUBSTANCE ABUSE ISSUES: SOURCE

"He's looking for brand partnerships and his next career move, especially after his spin off show [ Flip It Like Disick ] flopped," the source added.

mega

The insider also revealed that Scott's lack of screen time "comes as no surprise" since the show has been so heavily focused around Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian 's engagement and subsequent weddings — leaving Scott as the odd man out.

KRIS JENNER STANDS UP FOR SCOTT DISICK FOLLOWING RUMORS HE'S BEEN 'EXCOMMUNICATED' FROM THE FAMILY

"The focus of the show is on the girls. Since Scott's not romantically involved with Kourtney, they didn't feel like there was a storyline for him."

mega

Aside from there being no ongoing storyline for the 39-year-old, there is also "tension" between him and the Blink-182 drummer, with the source noting that the two men "don't like each other at all" and "can't stand to be in the same room together."

And while Kourtney and Scott have managed to coparent their three children — Mason , 13, Penelope , 10, and Reign , 8 — amicably, their relationship is "completely strained."

"They are friendly with each other at family gatherings but behind closed doors there's very minimum communication and Scott keeps his distance," the source said. "It hurts him to see how in love Kourtney and Travis are."

The source spoke with The Sun about Scott's future on The Kardashians .

Comments / 56

Sweetwun
2d ago

He's been riding on the coattails of the Kardashian clan for years. Without that association, he is pretty much irrelevant. Now he is just another baby daddy. His celebrity status has diminished since Kourtney married Travis. His brand called "Talentless" is appropriate.

Reply
31
Kari
2d ago

He’s worth 45 million . He doesn’t have to have a career . He can do anything or nothing at all. And he still has income coming in. So let the bashing continue lol he made money off of being himself lol

Reply(7)
15
Debora Clark
1d ago

The Kardashians did not make him rich. He is the only child of wealthy parents from Long Island. They both died and they left everything to him. The Kardashian's just put him in the spotlight. He has his clothing line and his house flipping business. He's worth more than Kourtney and he is the dad to her 3 kids. He has been a big part of that family for many years. I don't think they should throw him away because of Travis. His kids are still young and he is still close to Kris and Klohe. Why can't he still be included in celebrations. As long as it stays peaceful and respectful there shouldn't be a problem. Because she is married she wants to ignore Scott now and treat him differently to please Travis.

Reply(1)
6
