Phoenix New Times
Arizona Supports Executing Man on Death Row Who Asked to Die
In late November, Aaron Gunches, a man on Arizona's death row, filed a brief handwritten motion with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted his execution to be carried out — immediately. Gunches, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to the murder of Ted Price, said his prior attempts to get...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona missing persons cases - 2023
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
Phoenix New Times
The Best Cannabis Moments in Metro Phoenix of 2022
Cannabis in Arizona is so much more than getting baked. It’s celebrities, an endless calendar of festivals, innovative new products, and a host of historic moments. There’s also a serious side. It’s big money with lucrative licenses, expunging past overzealous prosecutions, and remembering that the rest of the world doesn’t share Arizona’s love of recreational weed. (We’re thinking of you, Brittney Griner.)
Here are the most-read Arizona stories on KTAR.com in 2022
PHOENIX — With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to look back on what interested readers throughout the year. Here are the most-read stories on KTAR.com for 2022:. Arizona started off the year dealing with the omicron COVID-19 surge. Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public...
AZFamily
9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix
Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
AZFamily
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023
On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
AZFamily
Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend. Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.
ABC 15 News
Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80
Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
southarkansassun.com
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
qhubonews.com
The recently elected governor of Arizona has chosen an individual who has questioned racial inequalities in child services to spearhead its Child Protective Services department. – by Eli Hager
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking the state’s child protective services agency in a radically different direction in the...
ABC 15 News
One person injured following DPS pursuit, crash in eastern Arizona
One person was injured after a pursuit involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in eastern Arizona Saturday evening. The incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday along U.S.-191, which runs near the eastern border of the state, through much of Apache County. At one point during the pursuit, a...
KOLD-TV
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It’s no surprise that New Year’s eve is the most dangerous holiday. “I do personal injury work. So, on New Year’s Day and the days that follow unfortunately that’s when my phones are the busiest and I’d rather them not be,” said Marc Lamber an attorney with Fennemore law firm.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
azbigmedia.com
The 50 biggest companies in Arizona
If you Google things like “biggest companies in Arizona,” you’ll get a fairly long list of big-name companies with a lot of employees. But Zippia created a list of the biggest companies in Arizona that are actually headquartered in Arizona and have the greatest number of global employees. Here are the biggest companies in Arizona, with ranking, company name, headquarters and total number of employees worldwide:
AZFamily
Arizona's 2023 real estate market
Sky-high interest rates appear to be coming down, at least a little. However, you might have a little more leverage to negotiate this year, experts say. Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter weather system dumps more snow in northern Arizona
Arizona rang in the new year with more rain in the Phoenix area and snow in the high country. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
12news.com
Live updates: Rain and snow causes Arizona road, school closures Monday
PHOENIX — Like last week, another weather system is moving into Arizona, bringing rain and snow along with it. Now we're right back in that wet weather as rain starts to roll into the Valley from the west!. A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
