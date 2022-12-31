ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Phoenix New Times

Arizona Supports Executing Man on Death Row Who Asked to Die

In late November, Aaron Gunches, a man on Arizona's death row, filed a brief handwritten motion with the Arizona Supreme Court. He wanted his execution to be carried out — immediately. Gunches, who pleaded guilty in 2004 to the murder of Ted Price, said his prior attempts to get...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona missing persons cases - 2023

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Best Cannabis Moments in Metro Phoenix of 2022

Cannabis in Arizona is so much more than getting baked. It’s celebrities, an endless calendar of festivals, innovative new products, and a host of historic moments. There’s also a serious side. It’s big money with lucrative licenses, expunging past overzealous prosecutions, and remembering that the rest of the world doesn’t share Arizona’s love of recreational weed. (We’re thinking of you, Brittney Griner.)
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Here are the most-read Arizona stories on KTAR.com in 2022

PHOENIX — With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to look back on what interested readers throughout the year. Here are the most-read stories on KTAR.com for 2022:. Arizona started off the year dealing with the omicron COVID-19 surge. Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix

Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version

Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023

On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Several fires around the Phoenix area leave families homeless, one dog dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Several fires in the Phoenix area have left some families homeless and one dog dead this holiday weekend. Crews were called out to a fire near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road after a fire started in the front yard just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters say the fire spread to the home and a car parked in the driveway. The family of three had to break through a back window to escape, and one dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly. Three other dogs survived.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80

Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
ARIZONA STATE
qhubonews.com

The recently elected governor of Arizona has chosen an individual who has questioned racial inequalities in child services to spearhead its Child Protective Services department. – by Eli Hager

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is taking the state’s child protective services agency in a radically different direction in the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

One person injured following DPS pursuit, crash in eastern Arizona

One person was injured after a pursuit involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in eastern Arizona Saturday evening. The incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday along U.S.-191, which runs near the eastern border of the state, through much of Apache County. At one point during the pursuit, a...
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

The 50 biggest companies in Arizona

If you Google things like “biggest companies in Arizona,” you’ll get a fairly long list of big-name companies with a lot of employees. But Zippia created a list of the biggest companies in Arizona that are actually headquartered in Arizona and have the greatest number of global employees. Here are the biggest companies in Arizona, with ranking, company name, headquarters and total number of employees worldwide:
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona's 2023 real estate market

Sky-high interest rates appear to be coming down, at least a little. However, you might have a little more leverage to negotiate this year, experts say. Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy