What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Albany Herald
Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Inside Pulse
Barbara Walters, 12-Time Emmy Award Winning Trailblazing News Broadcaster & TV Legend, Passes Away At 93! RIP
Barbara Walters, 12-Time Emmy Award Winning Trailblazing News Broadcaster and TV Legend, Passes Away At 93! RIP. The pioneering TV news broadcaster was the first female anchor in evening news. Barbara Walters, the trailblazing television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent who shattered the glass ceiling and...
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
Barbara Walters' 10 Bests Interviews of All Time
Legendary journalist and television host Barbara Walters has died at age 93. Walters shattered the glass ceiling and inspired generations of women to pursue careers in journalism. As a tribute to her legacy, we’re looking back at five of her most memorable early interviews with entertainers including Dolly Parton, Lucille Ball and Johnny Carson.
Colleagues remember Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Longtime ABC News anchor and renowned interviewer Barbara Walters died at her home in Manhattan on Friday at the age of 93, Good Morning America reports. A breaker of glass ceilings — Walters was both the first female co-host of the Today show and the first female anchor of a network evening news program — her Barbara Walters Specials "made Ms. Walters as famous, or nearly as famous, as the people she interviewed," The New York Times writes. She joined ABC News in 1976, later becoming the host of 20/20 and subsequently launching The View; in her five-decade career, she accumulated 12 Emmy awards. "In all the years that Barbara has spent covering the world, those of us who have moved along in her wake have done better because she was there first setting standards, and she has taught us all something," former World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings said during her induction to the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1989.
soapoperanetwork.com
R.I.P. Barbara Walters – ‘20/20’ Anchor and ‘The View’ Co-Creator Dies at 93
Legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters has died, ABC News announced on Friday, December 30, 2022. Walters, who was 93 years old, died peacefully in her home in New York City surrounded by her loved ones, the network stated. Best known for hosting “20/20” and “The View,” Walters made waves in...
soaphub.com
Broadcaster Barbara Walters, Creator Of The View Dead At 93
Barbara Walters, a pioneering journalist, who made headlines moving from NBC’s TODAY show to ABC’s news division, has died. Known for co-creating The View and hosting 20/20, she was 93 years old. In Memoriam: Barbara Walters. ABC reported the news of Walters’s passing on twitter. “Barbara Walters, who...
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dead at age 93
Barbara Walters — the pioneering journalist who broke countless barriers in her 50-year career — died Friday. She was 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Cindi Berger, Walters’ rep, said in a statement to Page Six. Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, also confirmed the news, saying in his own statement, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.” He called Walters a...
