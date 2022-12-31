ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Migrants flee to Lower Valley, causing concern for residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lower Valley residents are growing concerned after seeing a more and more migrants in their neighborhoods. With the recent increase in migrants attempting to cross, road signs saying, “watch out for unexpected pedestrians” have been put up along the border highway to prevent drivers from hitting migrants. However, these road […]
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Surprise ambush catches 8 immigrants jumping US border fence

US Customs and Border Protection officers busted a group of illegal immigrants shortly after they had sneaked over the US-Mexico border into El Paso around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day. An eyewitness told The Post: “The migrants climb over the border wall, go under the highway and disappear into the neighboorhoods. “The border agents left all their cars a few streets away and hid behind a dumpster. When they came out from behind it to pounce on the illegals, they all tried to scatter. “They apprehended eight people total, four on the street and four who tried to hide in a darkened...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City Representative calls out Mayor on migrant response; Mayor responds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Outgoing El Paso city council District 6 Representative Claudia Rodriguez, sent a lengthy statement out last night on the city’s migrant response. Rodriguez says she asked mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration. She says Leeser told her Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso County judge Ricardo Samaniego asked […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

As the end of Title 42 nears, El Paso braces for a new migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is set to end by December 21 after a U.S. Federal Judge on November 15 blocked it. Shelters, processing centers, and even the Opportunity Center for the Homeless are overwhelmed by the demand for migrants that are released to the streets. Recently, more migrants were seen in Downtown El The post As the end of Title 42 nears, El Paso braces for a new migrant surge appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

