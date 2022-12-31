Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
Migrants flee to Lower Valley, causing concern for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Lower Valley residents are growing concerned after seeing a more and more migrants in their neighborhoods. With the recent increase in migrants attempting to cross, road signs saying, “watch out for unexpected pedestrians” have been put up along the border highway to prevent drivers from hitting migrants. However, these road […]
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome More
Omaha has welcomed refugees in 2017Photo byTwitter. A local group in Omaha, Nebraska has opened its arms to help migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border. The group has been planning for weeks in preparation to greet migrants who are seeking a better life.
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle Migrants
Texas National Guard arriving in El PasoPhoto byTwitter. The city is right along the border with Mexico so it sees 1,000s of migrants a day. With Title 42 in place and support from Governor Greg Abbott, the numbers have slowed down a little.
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas border
TEXAS - Governor Abbott confirmed that he has sent over 8,000 migrants to our nation's capital to draw the attention of vice president Kamala Harris. Overall, Abbott's bus program has sent 14,300 migrants to sanctuary cities, and 8,400 of them have been sent to the doorstep of VP Kamala Harris, tweeted Abbott.
El Paso officials prepare for migrants trespassing, entering illegally amid Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While migrants continue crossing the border despite Title 42 in place, officials are doing everything they can to prevent the surge, which leads to overcrowded streets in downtown El Paso Since last week, members of the Texas Army National Guard have been setting up barriers alongside the border wall, west […]
Surprise ambush catches 8 immigrants jumping US border fence
US Customs and Border Protection officers busted a group of illegal immigrants shortly after they had sneaked over the US-Mexico border into El Paso around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day. An eyewitness told The Post: “The migrants climb over the border wall, go under the highway and disappear into the neighboorhoods. “The border agents left all their cars a few streets away and hid behind a dumpster. When they came out from behind it to pounce on the illegals, they all tried to scatter. “They apprehended eight people total, four on the street and four who tried to hide in a darkened...
City Representative calls out Mayor on migrant response; Mayor responds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Outgoing El Paso city council District 6 Representative Claudia Rodriguez, sent a lengthy statement out last night on the city’s migrant response. Rodriguez says she asked mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration. She says Leeser told her Congresswoman Veronica Escobar and El Paso County judge Ricardo Samaniego asked […]
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
What happens to the migrants after Abbott buses them north?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent numerous buses of migrants to northern cities, including several over Christmas, to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris. As the temperature dropped to the teens during the holiday period, many of the migrants were inadequately dressed for the freezing conditions.
Gang leader escapes border prison during attack that killed 17
Mexican authorities on Monday raised the death toll from an attack on a state prison in Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, to 17, a brazen operation that appeared designed to free the leader of a local gang.
'Two ways to look at it': Nonprofit director on Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Harris' house
CNN's Sara Sidner speaks with Tatiana Laborde, managing director at SAMU First Response, which has been assisting arriving migrants, on Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to Vice President Harris' residence.
Greg Abbott Slammed Over Christmas Message After Migrants Bused to D.C.
The Texas governor quoted a Bible verse after allegedly being behind stunt in which asylum seekers were dropped off near Kamala Harris' home.
Denver Welcomed Dozens of Migrants Who Arrived Overnight
Volunteers of America were serving migrants this morning. On December 6, a bus of migrants arrived unexpectedly in Denver, Colorado and no one precisely knows where they came from - Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, or somewhere else.
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days Ahead
After the visit with the Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Myorkas, it may be possible that he influenced the city to do this. Last week, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a State of Emergency after refusing to for months at the request of some City Council members.
White House condemns Texas governor after migrants were dropped off outside Kamala Harris' house: 'Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in below freezing temperatures'
Texas has sent more than 8,700 migrants to Washington, DC, since the spring, the governor's office said.
KVIA
Misery in El Paso: Hundreds of homeless migrants live in squalor amid deportation fears
One-year-old Brenda’s tiny feet are bare on the cold asphalt of an El Paso parking lot as the harsh reality starts to sink in for her parents. They are undocumented. They are homeless. And their daughter barely escaped death when they crossed the Rio Grande. “My daughter would have...
As the end of Title 42 nears, El Paso braces for a new migrant surge
EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is set to end by December 21 after a U.S. Federal Judge on November 15 blocked it. Shelters, processing centers, and even the Opportunity Center for the Homeless are overwhelmed by the demand for migrants that are released to the streets. Recently, more migrants were seen in Downtown El The post As the end of Title 42 nears, El Paso braces for a new migrant surge appeared first on KVIA.
