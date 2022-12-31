Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
wtuz.com
Upcoming County Road Closures
Nick McWilliams reporting – A few closures will affect motorists in Tuscarawas County this week into next. Starting this morning at 8 a.m., Pleasant Valley road in Washington Township will close between Dunlap Creek Road and Orchard Road. The daily closures will last until 3 p.m., through January 4th.
whbc.com
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
Akron PD ask for help in pedestrian hit-skip crash
Akron police are asking the public for help to identify the driver who allegedly hit a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in the area of East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue southbound at North Main Street, then drove away.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for hit-skip driver who seriously injured pedestrian in crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are searching for a hit-skip diver who seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday and fled the scene of the crash. The department is asking the public to come forward with information that could help find the driver. The crash happened at 7:06 a.m....
WFMJ.com
Youngstown fire crews, police on scene after crash with reported entrapment on I-680
Youngstown fire crews, police and EMS are all on scene after a crash on I-680 Northbound with a reported entrapment. 21 News crews on scene observed a pickup truck crashed into a median near South Avenue and Market Street. At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown. Youngstown...
14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
Woman, children escape before train hits car stuck on tracks
Bessemer Avenue is closed between East 88th Street to East 79th Street after a train hit a car stuck on the tracks.
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
Pizzeria to deliver a new location: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls favorite is on the move . . . about 2 miles. Angelina’s Pizza, a main staple in Olmsted Falls since 1998, is pulling up her stakes in Mill River Plaza and moving about 2 miles west on Bagley Road to the Stearns & Bagley Plaza.
Canton man dies after vehicle crashes into his disabled car
A Canton man has died after crashing into a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County late Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials. The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed. Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash. Police...
3 men hospitalized after New Year’s Day Canton house fire
Three men are being hospitalized after a house fire in Canton Sunday morning.
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
cleveland19.com
South Euclid police search for missing Brush High School student
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Zaniya Frazier was last seen by her mom around 5 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022. Her mom told police Zaniya got into a black SUV with several friends, but has not been heard from since.
Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon
AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
Woman killed in I-71N crash
A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a crash on I-71 at W. 25th Street Sunday evening, according to the EMS chief.
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff's Office for John Gabl, 92.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
