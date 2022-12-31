ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
wtuz.com

Upcoming County Road Closures

Nick McWilliams reporting – A few closures will affect motorists in Tuscarawas County this week into next. Starting this morning at 8 a.m., Pleasant Valley road in Washington Township will close between Dunlap Creek Road and Orchard Road. The daily closures will last until 3 p.m., through January 4th.
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
WKYC

14 shot, 1 killed during New Year's weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are conducting multiple investigations following a violent New Year's Eve weekend in the city. In all, 14 people were shot during the period beginning Friday and ending early Monday morning. One of those victims died, while nine of the remaining injured were hurt during the New Year's Eve period itself.
cleveland19.com

Wrong-way driver crashes into several cars in Solon, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars in Solon Saturday afternoon, according to police officials. The crash happened at around 5:33 p.m. on 422 West past the SR-91 exit, officials confirmed. Officials confirmed 422 West between SR-91 and SR-306 are closed due to the crash. Police...
Cleveland.com

Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon

AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Akron apartment building fire

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Fire Department, one adult victim died and another adult victim was injured in an apartment building fire Saturday evening. Firefighters say they arrived at the West High Apartments on South Maple Street around 7:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the fourth floor of the apartment building.
