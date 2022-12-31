Read full article on original website
Muskegon-area basketball scores for 12/29
MUSKEGON -- Here is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the consolation game of the Manistee Catholic Tournament, Calvary Christian fought off tired legs and steadily pulled away in the win. “We were pleased with the boys bouncing...
Jayhawks lose to Henry Ford Community College
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team came up short against nationally- ranked Henry Ford Community College last Friday, 93-79. The shorthanded Jayhawks were able to put together a solid first half and trailed 45-42 after 20 minutes. Vern Nash III led MCC with 24 points. Jadakiss Lewis tossed...
Lumberjacks stumble on NYE in rough third period against Team USA
A rough third period caused the Muskegon Lumberjacks to stumble into the 2023 New Year on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered third-period goals to Team USA in a 7-3 New Year’s Eve meltdown at Trinity Health Arena. Muskegon traded blows with Team USA through the first and...
Sorrelle scores 30 as Grand Haven cruises past TC St. Francis
The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators had no answer for Harrison Sorrelle on Friday evening. The Grand Havens senior poured in 30 points and led the Bucs to a 60-48 victory in the final game of the Lake Michigan Cup Tournament. Grand Haven finished as co-champions of the tournament along...
Michigan football remembers Muskegon's 'Meechie' at Fiesta Bowl
The team wore '45 Meechie' on the back of their helmets and on their warmups Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl in honor of a former Muskegon High School football player.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 010122
Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph.
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
Chance of a Thunderstorm in MI and a Severe Storm in the South
There is decent chance of severe thunderstorms across parts of the Southern U.S. this evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map above) out for most of Arkansas, NE Texas, NW Louisiana, SE Oklahoma and small parts of SE. Missouri, and SW Tennessee.
Rockford Bands perform at Rose Bowl Parade
PASADENA, Calif. — A local band had the honor of performing in one of the country's most iconic parades on Monday. Rockford Bands marched in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, CA after earning the honor in 2021. A flight scheduled to carry some of the band members...
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day
I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
Helping others the highlight of Rillastine Wilkins’ remarkable 45 years in Muskegon politics
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Looking back on her 45 years in politics, Rillastine Wilkins is most satisfied knowing that she was able to help regular folk. She had seen her fill of cronyism. She saw those who were in public office for the “prestige.” She witnessed them throwing favors to their friends.
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub serves mouthwatering BBQ
GREENVILLE, MI -- Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub has grown into a staple in the Greater Grand Rapids area since it first opened in 2020. The popular brewpub, 1310 W. Washington St. in Greenville, was created by a group of West Michigan natives interested in highlighting unique twists on classic comfort dishes.
Man pinned in vehicle during Georgetown Twp. crash
A man was taken to the hospital after he was pinned in his vehicle in a crash with a tree on Saturday evening, deputies said.
Mt. Pleasant woman hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Mt. Pleasant was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Monday, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched at 1:40 p.m. to an area near the intersection of 100th Avenue and...
