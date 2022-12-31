Read full article on original website
OSU-Georgia: Several Buckeyes unavailable for Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — No big surprises in the OSU injury report. We already knew offensive stars TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were going to miss Saturday's Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia. Below is the rest of the list:. Game Time Decision. Scott, Gee. Unavailable. Babb, Kamryn. Caffey, T.C. Cleveland, Corban.
Ohio State comes up short against Georgia 42-41
Once all-world Marvin Harrison Jr. went out of the game late in the third quarter, you couldn't help but wonder if Ohio State could hold on to its lead. The Buckeyes already had squandered a 14-point cushion in the first half; would they do it again in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl, with a trip to the College Football Playoff championship game on the line?
A routine tackle results in emergency surgery for Ohio Wesleyan football senior
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was the third game of Jake DelCampo's senior season playing football at Ohio Wesleyan. "It’s early in the first quarter," he said. "I’m on defense. The guy ran a dig on me over the middle and I made a diving tackle. I felt the guy’s cleat go into my stomach."
Sports Betting Vocabulary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio on Jan 1. 2023, before you place your bet do you know sports betting terms?. Hollywood Casino assist. general manager Erich Zimny breaks down the terms of sports betting with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Experience Columbus 2023 Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays are over, but there are plenty of fun events happening around Columbus. Experience Columbus Leah Berger discusses all the upcoming events happening around town with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Phil Kelly.
The Cavern Dinners Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a destination restaurant that's worth your travel time, and we're checking out the menu. The Prohibition at the Caverns and Hudson and Essex Chef Sierra Carver and Matthew Montanya discuss their popular dishes with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
Columbus Weather: Rain chances linger next few days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We begin 2023 with some very mild temperatures and wet conditions. Temps will remain above average for the first half of this week. Keep wet-weather gear handy for the foreseeable future. MONDAY NIGHT: mainly overcast, scattered rain showers, mild, low 54. TUESDAY: rain and showers,...
Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Check new bus routes for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With winter break ending, check your student's bus route as some routes will be changing for Columbus City Schools and Reynoldsburg City Schools. Reynoldsburg City Schools will start its new bus routes on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Columbus City Schools will start new bus routes the next day on Wednesday.
Butler claims self-defense in shooting of teen gaining national attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is shaken and heartbroken over the loss of her 13-year-old son. The case is gaining nationwide attention. 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments. A suspect was arrested and the charges were later dropped. The Reed...
Columbus fitness instructor helping moms staying fit for the New Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the first day of 2023 and Fit4Mom is helping new moms and expectant mothers reach their New Year's fitness goals. Fit4MOM owner Leslie Russell and fitness instructor Kylie Yarberry share some easy and fun exercises with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
'I'm just grateful to have my boys back': Family, friends welcome home kidnapped twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Thomas twins are together again, after someone stole a car with the boys in the backseat nearly two weeks ago. "I’m just so thankful to have my boys back," said Wilhelmina Barnett, the twins' mother. Family and friends gathered in east Columbus on...
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was shot in Whitehall near an intersection Sunday afternoon, police said. Whitehall police said they received a report of a shooting near East Main Street and South Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m. Officers closed down East Main Street in the area as they...
Columbus Weather: Gray, rainy New Year's Eve on tap
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Happy Saturday! We are trending well above normal temperatures through the middle of the workweek. High temperatures climb to the mid-60s on Tuesday. Unfortunately, these warm winter conditions are going to be paired with multiple rounds of rain. Starting Saturday morning, showers will continue to move across the area ahead of a cold front. Most of the rain is out of here by the afternoon, but a few pop-ups aren’t out of the question. Some patchy fog is likely this morning; give yourself extra time if you’re hitting the road early. Temperatures climb to the low 50s this afternoon. A spotty shower or two kick off the new year with highs once again in the 50s Sunday afternoon.
Dublin brewery celebrates 'Dry January'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s Dry January which means no alcohol during the month of January, but it doesn’t mean drinks can’t have flavor. Gataway Brewing Grace Grudowski shares her “Who’s Driving” mocktail recipe with Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana. Who’s Driving Mocktail...
Fur Baby Friday Update: After 403 days, Bell has found her home!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have some amazing news to report!. Remember Bell, the 10-year-old boxer/pitbull mix we featured on "Fur Baby Friday" last week?. Our Kurt Ludlow said he thinks Bell is the only animal to be featured twice on Good Day Columbus, since she was in need of a rescue for more than a year.
Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
