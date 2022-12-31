ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

What to expect at, after Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing in Monroe County Tuesday

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man charged with killing four Idaho college students will have his extradition hearing in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday. That's the first step in getting more answers, since the affidavit detailing what led law enforcement to Bryan Kohberger is sealed until he's back in Idaho. He was arrested Friday in the Poconos and has connections to the Lehigh Valley, too.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Murder suspect's attorney, former classmate speak out

The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive extradition following his arrest last week. In the meantime, a former classmate of his in the Poconos is telling us more about his background. Kohberger...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Police have not yet released any details. At last check,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

4 shot in Allentown on New Year’s Day

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Four people were shot in Allentown Sunday night, according to APD. Police say they responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire. That’s near the East Side Youth Center. They say they found a man with multiple...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

American Parkway Bridge in Allentown closed after serious crash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash has shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The roadway will remain closed until police are finished reconstructing the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious." 69 News...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Rose Parade

Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year. Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offers the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023 and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived being shot in 2011, served as grand marshal on Monday. The parade is held on Jan. 2 when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. Downpours pounded Southern California over the weekend and spared the parade but then returned Monday evening during the Rose Bowl college football game between Utah and Penn State.
PASADENA, CA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home on New Year's Day in Forks Twp.

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a New Year's Day fire that damaged a home in Northampton County. Firefighters were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Kirkland Road in Forks Township. It's not clear if anyone was hurt or displaced, but there appears to be...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Michigan Whitmer Inauguration

Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in alongside other Democratic leaders as she officially began her second term in office after winning reelection in the 2022 midterms. Whitmer promised to work across the aisle even though Democrats will have full control of the state government for the next two years for the first time since 1983. She also pledged to pursue “common sense” gun reform, to continue investing in K-12 education and to tackle climate change. By law, the next legislative session will begin the second Wednesday in January, and the state’s budget will be among the priorities lawmakers tackle as they carry a nearly $6 billion surplus into the new year.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy