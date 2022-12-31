Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in alongside other Democratic leaders as she officially began her second term in office after winning reelection in the 2022 midterms. Whitmer promised to work across the aisle even though Democrats will have full control of the state government for the next two years for the first time since 1983. She also pledged to pursue “common sense” gun reform, to continue investing in K-12 education and to tackle climate change. By law, the next legislative session will begin the second Wednesday in January, and the state’s budget will be among the priorities lawmakers tackle as they carry a nearly $6 billion surplus into the new year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO