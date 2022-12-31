Read full article on original website
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing CrimeEden ReportsMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
WFMZ-TV Online
What to expect at, after Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing in Monroe County Tuesday
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man charged with killing four Idaho college students will have his extradition hearing in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday. That's the first step in getting more answers, since the affidavit detailing what led law enforcement to Bryan Kohberger is sealed until he's back in Idaho. He was arrested Friday in the Poconos and has connections to the Lehigh Valley, too.
WFMZ-TV Online
Murder suspect's attorney, former classmate speak out
The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be in a Monroe County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger is expected to waive extradition following his arrest last week. In the meantime, a former classmate of his in the Poconos is telling us more about his background. Kohberger...
WFMZ-TV Online
Idaho murder suspect's family speaks out for first time since his arrest in Monroe County
Days after police said the man responsible for killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, his family is speaking out. In a statement issued through the public defender for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, his family said:. “First and foremost...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Police have not yet released any details. At last check,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man killed in Lower Heidelberg crash identified
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30. They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon. Initial emergency dispatches reported an...
WFMZ-TV Online
4 wounded after shooting in Allentown, local organization providing support to victims
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police continue to investigate a New Year's Day shooting that injured four people. This happened just after 9 p.m. at the East Side Youth Center. Officials of the Youth Center did confirm the blood was cleaned from the gym earlier Monday, after four people were shot during a basketball game.
WFMZ-TV Online
4 shot in Allentown on New Year’s Day
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Four people were shot in Allentown Sunday night, according to APD. Police say they responded to the 1100 block of E. Clair Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire. That’s near the East Side Youth Center. They say they found a man with multiple...
WFMZ-TV Online
4 wounded after shooting at Allentown youth center
Allentown police say one person was found shot at the scene. Three others were found after going to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for man found dead at Motel 6 in Shartlesville
SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Rudolph Nathan Brown, 59, was found dead at a Motel 6 in Shartlesville, according to the coroner's office. Brown's last known address was Bronx, New York. The coroner's office did not...
WFMZ-TV Online
American Parkway Bridge in Allentown closed after serious crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash has shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The roadway will remain closed until police are finished reconstructing the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious." 69 News...
WFMZ-TV Online
Adventure-loving women of Lehigh Valley can check out this all-women hiking group
SLATINGTON, Pa. - Hello 2023! For those Lehigh Valley women resolving to get outside more in the new year, a new, all-women's hiking group may just help you stay on track. "I love the outdoors and I love adventure," Robin Ruhmel said. Women of the Lehigh Valley: if your New...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Slatington Farmers Market thriving, at capacity with six new vendors
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A new destination for local produce, artisan wares and specialty food and drinks is flourishing in Lehigh County. Slatington Farmers Market, which opened in June in the former Keystone Lamp Factory at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township, over the past couple of months welcomed six new vendors.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pickup truck crashes into North Whitehall home and narrowly misses propane tanks
It was around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when a pickup truck crashed into a North Whitehall Township home in the 3700 block of Maple Street. Neighbor Robert Maletsky said he had just put his kids to bed. "I was just about to sit down on the sofa and I hear...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rose Parade
Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year. Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California’s siege of drenching storms. Pasadena’s annual floral spectacle offers the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023 and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, who survived being shot in 2011, served as grand marshal on Monday. The parade is held on Jan. 2 when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. Downpours pounded Southern California over the weekend and spared the parade but then returned Monday evening during the Rose Bowl college football game between Utah and Penn State.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home on New Year's Day in Forks Twp.
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a New Year's Day fire that damaged a home in Northampton County. Firefighters were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Kirkland Road in Forks Township. It's not clear if anyone was hurt or displaced, but there appears to be...
WFMZ-TV Online
New retail tenants open in former Dough Life, Norman's Hallmark spaces at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall welcomed two new retail tenants amid the busy holiday shopping season. Lovisa, a worldwide jewelry brand, and Otaku House, a store offering anime merchandise, opened in mid-December at the two-story shopping center at MacArthur Road and Route 22 in Whitehall Township. Lovisa...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
Thousands of Californians are grappling with flooding and power outages after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state. CNN National Correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Michigan Whitmer Inauguration
Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in alongside other Democratic leaders as she officially began her second term in office after winning reelection in the 2022 midterms. Whitmer promised to work across the aisle even though Democrats will have full control of the state government for the next two years for the first time since 1983. She also pledged to pursue “common sense” gun reform, to continue investing in K-12 education and to tackle climate change. By law, the next legislative session will begin the second Wednesday in January, and the state’s budget will be among the priorities lawmakers tackle as they carry a nearly $6 billion surplus into the new year.
