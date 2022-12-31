Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks lose to Henry Ford Community College
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team came up short against nationally- ranked Henry Ford Community College last Friday, 93-79. The shorthanded Jayhawks were able to put together a solid first half and trailed 45-42 after 20 minutes. Vern Nash III led MCC with 24 points. Jadakiss Lewis tossed...
localsportsjournal.com
Lumberjacks stumble on NYE in rough third period against Team USA
A rough third period caused the Muskegon Lumberjacks to stumble into the 2023 New Year on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks allowed four unanswered third-period goals to Team USA in a 7-3 New Year’s Eve meltdown at Trinity Health Arena. Muskegon traded blows with Team USA through the first and...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area basketball scores for 12/29
MUSKEGON -- Here is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the consolation game of the Manistee Catholic Tournament, Calvary Christian fought off tired legs and steadily pulled away in the win. “We were pleased with the boys bouncing...
Michigan football remembers Muskegon's 'Meechie' at Fiesta Bowl
The team wore '45 Meechie' on the back of their helmets and on their warmups Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl in honor of a former Muskegon High School football player.
WOOD
Chance of a Thunderstorm in MI and a Severe Storm in the South
There is decent chance of severe thunderstorms across parts of the Southern U.S. this evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map above) out for most of Arkansas, NE Texas, NW Louisiana, SE Oklahoma and small parts of SE. Missouri, and SW Tennessee.
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
Helping others the highlight of Rillastine Wilkins’ remarkable 45 years in Muskegon politics
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Looking back on her 45 years in politics, Rillastine Wilkins is most satisfied knowing that she was able to help regular folk. She had seen her fill of cronyism. She saw those who were in public office for the “prestige.” She witnessed them throwing favors to their friends.
Hope College data breach 'scary to think about' for alum whose whole family may be at risk
HOLLAND, Mich. — The legal woes began mounting for Holland-based Hope College this week in the aftermath of a September data breach. Critics accuse the embattled college of keeping it silent for months prior to taking the news public in mid-December. The Michigan attorney general has called the scale...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 010122
Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
WOOD
Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day
I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub serves mouthwatering BBQ
GREENVILLE, MI -- Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub has grown into a staple in the Greater Grand Rapids area since it first opened in 2020. The popular brewpub, 1310 W. Washington St. in Greenville, was created by a group of West Michigan natives interested in highlighting unique twists on classic comfort dishes.
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
Archivist details Grand Rapids’ ‘Hidden History’ in new book
A new book called “Hidden History of Grand Rapids” will hit store shelves on Jan. 2, 2023.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.
muskegonchannel.com
2022 Our Moment of Purpose Found - Brother JK Harris Remembered
2022 was a year for us that marked some moments that we should stop for a moment and say thank you for because as they happened, well they all happened very quickly and it’s in the slowing down of things here at the end of the year that we are able to share a thought and express our thanks as well as point out one singular moment that meant the most by our standards.
