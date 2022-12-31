Notre Dame QB Tweets Viral Clip After Irish Beat South Carolina

Tyler Buchner knew just the right video to encapsulate the Fighting Irish’s roller coaster performance vs. the Gamecocks.

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner produced a roller coaster of a performance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday.

The Fighting Irish quarterback, who started in Friday’s game after Drew Pyne entered the transfer portal, threw for 274 yards on 18-of-33 passes for 274 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 61 yards and two scores on the ground.

In what went down as the highest scoring game in Gator Bowl history, Notre Dame overcame a 14-point deficit that also saw Buchner make up for his three interceptions—two returned for pick sixes—with the 16-yard game-winning strike to tight end Mitchell Evan. The final touchdown lifted Notre Dame to its first bowl game win since the 2019 Camping World Bowl.

After overcoming the two-touchdown deficit to win the game, Buchner posted the perfect popular reaction video that encapsulated his performance.

When it looked like Notre Dame was headed for another loss in a bowl game, Buchner delivered when it mattered most. In a game in which he became the only FBS player over the last 25 seasons with at least two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and two pick sixes in a game, it truly was a “back from the dead” moment.