Gary Trent Jr. guides Raptors past slumping Suns

 3 days ago

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 of his season-high-tying 35 points in the third quarter and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Phoenix Suns 113-104 on Friday.

Pascal Siakam added 26 points and six assists for the Raptors, who ended a five-game home losing streak by winning for the third time in their past 11 games overall.

O.G. Anunoby contributed 16 points for the Raptors, and Scottie Barnes scored 11.

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points for the Suns, who have lost five of their past six. Chris Paul added 20 points and 12 assists, Torrey Craig had 13 points and Duane Washington Jr. scored 11 points.

Phoenix committed 27 turnovers while Toronto gave the ball away just 12 times.

Toronto took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter after Trent’s outburst.

Phoenix opened the fourth with an 8-2 surge. Toronto pulled out in front by five points, but Bridges tied the game with a 3-pointer with 5:10 to play.

Paul’s steal set up Bridges for a layup that gave Phoenix a two-point lead with 4:41 remaining. Siakam tied it at 99 on a layup and then picked up his fifth foul 4:13 to play.

Barnes gave Toronto a 104-101 lead on a 3-pointer with 3:16 left. Christian Koloko hit a trey with 1:49 left to extend the lead to six.

Bridges made two free throws to cut the margin to four with 1:08 to go before Barnes’ jumper increases the margin to seven with 49.1 seconds left.

Toronto led 33-24 after one quarter, but Phoenix scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to move ahead. Chris Boucher’s layup with 3:23 to play in the quarter capped a 12-0 run that gave Toronto a 10-point lead.

Phoenix answered with a 12-2 surge before Siakam’s 9-footer completed the first-half scoring and gave Toronto a 53-51 lead.

Toronto scored the first six points of the third quarter. Siakam’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 11 with 8:57 remaining in the period. Anunoby picked up his fifth foul with 5:55 to go. Jock Landale made two free throws to end the third, cutting the Raptors’ lead to 86-79.

The Raptors were without Fred VanVleet (back) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle).

The Suns were without Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (Achilles), Cameron Payne (foot) and Cameron Johnson (knee).

–Field Level Media

