Greeneville, TN

Catholics Tops Greeneville In Semis

By BY J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

Sydney Mains underwent ACL surgery six months ago. Knoxville Catholic was playing its fourth game in as many days.

Neither seemed to bother the Lady Irish in Friday’s Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic semifinal.

Catholic opened the second half on fire and led by double digits the rest of the way, defeating Greeneville 74-51 at Hal Henard Gymnasium. The win gives Catholic, already on its best-ever Ladies Classic run, its first trip to the championship game while denying the Lady Devils their second straight appearance.

Neither Mains nor sophomore standout Amaya Redd played when Greeneville (9-4) defeated the Lady Irish 56-49 the first week of the season. All Mains did Friday night was shoot 10-of-19 with six 3-pointers and drop 29 points. Logan Connatser hit four 3-pointers to match Caroline Krueger with 12 points.

“They played team ball. We didn’t,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “We did as bad tonight with that as we did good last night (against Cleveland). I thought last night, it was a team effort. Everybody was on the same page. Tonight, we just never got that.”

Of course, Catholic (8-8) finding its offensive rhythm quickly did the Lady Devils no favors. Greeneville stayed close in the first half, as Chloe Marsh’s and-one and a long 3 from Lauren Bailey helped cut Catholic’s lead to 25-23.

The Lady Devils trailed just 32-26 at the half, when the Lady Irish suddenly erupted for a 19-2 run in the third quarter. Connatser drained two straight 3s to build a 51-28 cushion.

“We never stopped the ball, never stopped Sydney,” Watts said. “We just weren’t doing anything defensively. We were slow everywhere and we couldn’t make a shot. And when we can’t make a shot, I don’t know what it is mentally, but we just lose it.”

Bailey closed the gap to 52-42 entering the fourth quarter. Layups by Anna Shaw and Lindy Carter kept Greeneville within 58-48, but Mains’ layup and second-chance 3-pointer began an 8-0 run.

Bailey led the Lady Devils with 22 points, shooting 7-of-17 overall with three 3-pointers.

Carter’s 11 points and 10 rebounds gave her a double-double, and Chloe Marsh added 11 points of her own.

The Lady Irish made 15-of-23 shots inside the 3-point line and finished 25-of-46 overall (54%) from the field. The Lady Devils went just 4-of-18 from deep and 16-of-48 (33%) for the game.

UP NEXT

Greeneville plays Upperman for third place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the championship game between Catholic and Alcoa at 5 p.m.

