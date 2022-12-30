ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Parade

'GMA's Robin Roberts Unveils Surprising Personal Plans for the Year Ahead

Robin Roberts shared some exciting personal news on Monday’s episode of Good Morning America. The news anchor opened up about her plans for 2023, which includes walking down the aisle and tying the knot with longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign. The couple have been dating for nearly 18 years. They...

