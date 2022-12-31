ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

2 fire stations still have water for those impacted by Asheville's outages

WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — One of the three local fire stations pitching in to distribute free water has closed. Woodfin Fire Department stopped operations Monday afternoon. But West Buncombe Fire Department and Enka-Candler Station No. 2 will be operating until further notice. Residents are asked to bring their own...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'We will do better' Officials say they aim to prevent future, widespread water outages

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water is slowly being restored for some across Asheville, while others report they've gone without for around a week now. During a press conference Saturday, the director of water resources for the city of Asheville, David Melton, confirmed the western portion of Buncombe County, like Spivey Mountain and Candler Knob, will continue to be without water for another two to three days.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

New bus route created for some Haywood County students because of I-40 construction

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County students will be back on the bus next week – no matter where they live in the county. Before the holidays, a school bus route was temporarily canceled because of construction to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. Parents were notified a day before the cancellation and told service would come back by the end of the holiday break.
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital welcomes first bundle of joy born in 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just minutes after the ball dropped, ringing in 2023, Asheville's first baby of the new year was born!. Little Casey Steinbugl made his entry into the world 10 minutes after midnight. First-time parents Adam and Amber told News 13 they had no idea their bundle...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe Co. Schools on remote learning, lunch served at certain school Monday

Asheville water crisis triggering a remote learning day for students of Buncombe County Schools. In a social media post and on their website officials say:. Due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting our school buildings, all Buncombe County schools will be on an asynchronous remote learning day for students on Monday, January 2. Students will have up to 5 days to complete assignments and will be counted present for the day/class period upon completion of assignments. Teachers will post assignments by 10am on Monday.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Man hit in cheek in shooting near Asheville apartment complex

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One man was shot and several vehicles and apartments were damaged in a Sunday morning shooting in Asheville. Asheville police officers responded to Mission Hospital about 5 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, for a reported gunshot wound in which a man had been hit in the cheek.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Wife charged in death of man at Maggie Valley motel

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Maggie Valley police said a woman faces murder charges in the death of her husband. Police chief Russ Gilliland said officers responded to a domestic call at the Tanglewood Motel on Soco Road about 7:30 New Year’s Eve. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WLOS.com

Missing: SC authorities searching for man who suffers from dementia

MARIETTA, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are asking the public for help locating a man recently reported missing. The sheriff's office says 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of Baker Circle in Marietta.
SLATER-MARIETTA, SC
WLOS.com

Suspect arrested after string of vehicle break-ins reported

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Florida has been arrested and faces a slew of charges after a string of vehicle break-ins were reported in one Western North Carolina town. The Forest City Police Department says officers responded to reports of multiple car break-ins in various parking...
FOREST CITY, NC

