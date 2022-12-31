Asheville water crisis triggering a remote learning day for students of Buncombe County Schools. In a social media post and on their website officials say:. Due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting our school buildings, all Buncombe County schools will be on an asynchronous remote learning day for students on Monday, January 2. Students will have up to 5 days to complete assignments and will be counted present for the day/class period upon completion of assignments. Teachers will post assignments by 10am on Monday.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO