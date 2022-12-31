ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Suspect in shooting spree through Orange County tourist district faces more charges

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of randomly injuring two women at two Orlando resorts during a shooting spree earlier this month is now facing additional charges related to the incident.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jailen Houston became frustrated when he wasn’t permitted to check into the Westgate Lakes Resort on Turkey Lake Road on Dec. 14.

Deputies say he had arrived in Orlando just a few days earlier to attend Full Sail University.

When the Westgate clerk told Houston he couldn’t check in because he wasn’t 21, deputies say he spent the next three hours looking to buy ammunition for his rifle.

Once he found it, deputies say he returned to the hotel and fired at a group of people, injuring a 20-year-old woman.

Deputies say Houston moved on to the Marriott’s Cypress Harbour Resort less than two miles away on Harbour Villa Road and shot a 20-year-old security guard.

Five minutes later, the sheriff’s office received a call that someone shot into multiple apartments on Integra Cove Boulevard. Another four minutes later, deputies rushed to the intersection of Central Florida Parkway and Westwood Boulevard where they say Houston shot into two cars and a bus with kids inside of it.

Deputies say Houston eventually drove onto I-4 and crashed near the Osceola County line. When a deputy pulled over to help him, Houston admitted to all of the shootings.

Houston was initially only charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder while the investigations into the other reported incidents continued.

In addition to the 10 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Houston faces five counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony. He’s been in the Orange County jail since Dec. 15 on no bond.

Comments / 13

maxine mccray
2d ago

wow 19 yr old with a bad anger MGT..All because he wasn't allowed to check into a resort.. who booked it for him??? life gone because the baby had a temper tantrum

Reply
6
Farah se Mwen
2d ago

Mental illness is running rampant in this country. His entitlement almost cost the lives of innocent people just doing their jobs.

Reply(3)
5
saboo
2d ago

Are you kidding me? He needs to be put away for the rest of his life!!

Reply
9
