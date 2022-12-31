Tyrone Broden received just five Power Five offers out of West Bloomfield High in Michigan, but he’s likely to receive a much larger interest the second time around. And it began with Pitt this time around as Tiquan Underwood extended Broden — a 6-foot-7, 210-pound wide receiver from Bowling Green — his first offer out of the transfer portal. It certainly won’t be the last.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO