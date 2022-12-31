This once-promising Jets season has cratered and the team is now preparing for its 12th straight season without a playoff berth. None of the players or coaches have had to live through that entire 12-year drought, but owner Woody Johnson has. You now have to wonder if Johnson will be looking for someone to fire after this collapse. The Jets were 7-4 at the end of November and the playoffs looked like a realistic destination. But the Jets have lost five games in a row and were eliminated from playoff contention with Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. It is unlikely that Johnson...

28 MINUTES AGO