KXLY

Fog for the first Monday of the year – Matt

Areas of freezing fog will lead to low visibility and some light ice around the Inland Northwest on Monday. Fog will be a part of the pattern until Thursday of this week as conditions remain mostly calm. The next storm system arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Precipitation will...
No Coeur d'Alene porch pirates this holiday season

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Come Christmas, porch pirates plunder. They wait for a chance to steal packages left outside homes, and they're often successful. According to a recent Safewise report, 260 million packages nationwide were stolen from porches over the past 12 months. That's 50 million more than last year.
The first few days of 2023 look to bring calm weather, until possible rain/snowfall mid-week

Although it is a new year, our weather remains the same – a mostly dry beginning to the work week, before a possible system arrives mid-week. The main weather story the last few days has been the fog we’ve seen across the region. Some areas seeing more dense fog than others, with visibility decreasing mainly during the late-night hours and early-morning hours. Through Tuesday night, folks should expect to see some low-laying fog move throughout Spokane and neighboring towns – until clearing out hopefully by Wednesday morning.
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
Dry conditions for the next several days! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fog will develop this evening and continue for the next few days. Use extra caution in areas of low visibility! A slight chance of sprinkles/flurries will continue through the evening with cloudy skies. Many areas were in the upper-30s today, and tomorrow will be similar. With the heavy cloud cover, our temps will only fall a few degrees in the overnight hours. For the holiday weekend, we’ll have dry conditions and mild temps! -Emily Blume in for Kris Crocker.
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Spokane city crews begin work on maintaining melting snow on roads

SPOKANE, Wash — The City of Spokane is sending out crews to sand and remove ice from roads as rain and warmer temperatures melt the snow. The Spokane Street Department will focus on main arterials, hills and other problem areas with sand and deicing. Wastewater Management crews will work with snow response crews to clear storm drains.
Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000

SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
