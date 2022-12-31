ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some businesses in Reform are offering showers to residents still without water from the freeze. Crews are working to repair breeches in the water system and water tanks are slowing refilling according to a post by Reform Mayor Melody Davis on her Facebook page. Davis wrote that water tanks are slowly refilling and once they reach 100% capacity, she will let residents know with a post.
REFORM, AL
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder

Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Accident Injures 1, Knocks Out Power to Major Northport Intersection

Police in Northport are asking motorists to avoid a busy intersection Wednesday night after a car crash knocked out power in the area. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole at the intersection of Highway 43 and Mitt Lary Road Wednesday evening.
NORTHPORT, AL
