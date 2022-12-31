Read full article on original website
Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Fundraiser held for family of woman killed in hit-and-run at South LA street takeover
A fundraiser was held for the family of a woman in her 20s who was struck and killed during a street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.
Man Shot And Killed Outside LAPD Police Station | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12/30/22 12:00 A.M. LOCATION: Martin Luther King Jr and Denker CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: LAPD officers are investigating a shooting that killed a man outside their station. At this time, it is unclear if officers heard the shots or came upon the victim. Officers requested paramedics to the scene for a male victim in his forties not responsive. Paramedics arrived and attempted life saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.. At this time there is no suspect information. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Motorcyclist killed at South L.A. railroad crossing
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when the motorcycle crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said.The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Imperial Highway when the driver crashed into a railroad crossing gate.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the passenger, a woman who approximately 19 years old, to a hospital with critical injuries.
1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. Authorities provided no further information.
Pursuit comes to abrupt end as suspect drives into home, flees on foot in North Hills area
A pursuit came to an abrupt end in the Sherman Oaks area Sunday evening, when the suspect slammed into a home and possibly an electrical pole before fleeing on foot. The collision, near the intersection of Camarillo Street and Norwich Avenue, cut power for the entire neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m.Police were able to detain the suspect after a brief foot chase, nearly a block away on Norwich Ave. and Noble Avenue. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers first engaged the suspect in pursuit as he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began near the intersection of Kester Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, with the suspect making it just several blocks before crashing into the home.
Man killed by suspected DUI driver in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a man was killed by a suspected DUI driver in Long Beach Saturday night. The victim is an adult male who has not been identified by Long Beach Police. Officers responded to the 300 block of Market Street around 5:22 p.m. Police say the victim and another person were pushing a […]
Man killed in 215 Freeway shooting in Moreno Valley
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving on the 215 Freeway near Moreno Valley Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol responded to the southbound side of the freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired on the freeway.
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
Man found dead on Compton bridge
COMPTON, Calif. – A man has been found dead hanging from a bridge in Compton. Compton City Manager Thomas Thomas alerted members of the council this morning about the discovery. Residents report the body was seen hanging from the Artesia Bridge across from the casino. The bridge has been...
DTLA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man has been shot in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities. Authorities were dispatched to the corner of 7th and Spring Street around 7:02 p,m. where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Video from the scene shows the man was shot in...
Driver contacts police after leaving scene of fatal pedestrian crash
A driver who fatally struck a man with his car in Long Beach Sunday later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, according to the Long Beach Police Dept.Officers responded at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard, where they found a victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LBPD."While officers were conducting their investigation, the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian contacted police," LBPD officials said Monday.Investigators said a 2013 Nissan Altima, driven by a 20-year-old Lakewood resident, was traveling northbound on Harbor Scenic Drive toward the Ocean Boulevard bridge when the car struck a man attempting to cross westbound on foot across lanes of traffic under the Ocean Boulevard bridge.Police said the motorist had a valid driver's license and proof of insurance. Police said speed, distracted driving and driving under the influence do not appear to be factors in the crash.The LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information about the crash to call (562) 570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in South Los Angeles
A man who allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument in South Los Angeles was behind bars on Saturday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred late Thursday evening at around 11:45 p.m. on Denker Avenue, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers dispatched to the scene found a man, identified as 35-year-old Christopher Lowe, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.Multiple witnessed detailed the incident to investigators, claiming that the suspect, only identified thus far as a 57-year-old man, pulled the handgun during the argument and shot Lowe multiple times before running from the area. He was located at a later time near the scene and taken into police custody. There was no further information available.
