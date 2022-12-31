Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
rigzone.com
Italy To Shed Russian Gas Imports By Building Two FSRUs
Italy plans to boost its LNG import capacity to 27 bcm from nearly 17 bcm currently as it seeks to completely replace Russian gas supplies. — Italy plans to boost its LNG import capacity to 27 billion cubic meters from nearly 17 bcm currently as it seeks to completely replace Russian gas supplies.
New Year’s Eve fireworks displays from around the world
People have been lighting fireworks on New Year's Eve for millennia. Stacker rounded up images from some of the best fireworks displays worldwide, ushering in a new year.
I booked the cheapest sleeper accommodation on an overnight train in Europe. I got zero rest and wouldn't do it again.
Insider's reporter took an overnight train in Europe from Berlin to Vienna that costs $50 for a seat in a shared cabin with five other people.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Tourist Stabbed in Rome
A 24-year-old Israeli woman was stabbed multiple times at around 9:45 pm Saturday night in a train station in Rome, Italy. The attacker slashed the woman in the side and then fled; she was attacked while buying a ticket from a machine to get to the airport, according to the Italian L’Unione Sarda. She was allegedly heard speaking Hebrew at the time.
The desperate road to Greece is a graveyard for migrants
This article first appeared on our partner site, Independent Arabia“He wanted to emigrate to help us financially. He knocked on every door in Morocco, but still couldn’t find a job,” says the mother of a young man (HS) who lost his life trying to cross the border to Bosnia. “He found it difficult to accept me supporting the family while he was unemployed, so he sacrificed his life for us.“I don’t even know the circumstances in which he died. We could not even find his body. His Algerian companion phoned me to inform me of his death.”HS was 28 years...
No energy worries for Italy's 'harmonious walnut tribe'
CUPRAMONTANA, Italy, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fabrizio Cardinali, 72, does not crave the bright city lights. Indeed he has no use for electricity and for more than half a century has lived entirely off the grid.
kalkinemedia.com
13 Moroccans drown trying to reach Spanish territory
The bodies of 13 Moroccans have been recovered after their boat sank off the country's southern coast while attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands, Moroccan media reported. Spain is one of the main gateways for migrants to reach Europe. Tens of thousands also try each year from the coastlines of...
WAVY News 10
Time zone by time zone, another new year sweeps into view
NEW YORK (AP) — New Year’s celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation. The new year began...
traveltomorrow.com
What is ‘Paris syndrome’?
Breathtaking TikTok videos and glamorous Instagram reels and photos can set high expectations for tourist destinations. But what if visitors’ expectations are not met?. When visiting a place that does not meet the expectations, some people might feel real physical and mental pain, including nausea and increased heart rate. This intense disappointment is known as Paris syndrome, since many people visiting the City of Lights experience this condition.
kalkinemedia.com
Migrants in peril rescued by Italy coastguard: charity
A charity monitoring migrant boats in the Central Mediterranean said Monday the Italian coastguard had pulled around 50 people to safety after repeated appeals for help. Alarm Phone, a hotline used by migrants in distress, tweeted that it was "relieved to confirm that the Italian coastguard has eventually rescued" the people, who had first called for help on Sunday.
Charities say new Italian rules will limit rescues at sea
Charities that rescue migrants at sea complained Thursday that new measures adopted by Italy's right-wing government will limit their rescue capacity, setting lives at risk.The government this week approved rules requiring rescue ships to request a port immediately after each rescue, and sail immediately to it once assigned without waiting for other rescues.“With the new rules imposed by the Italian government on NGO boats, we will be forced to leave rescue zones uncovered with the inevitable increase in the number of deaths,’’ Doctors Without Borders said in a tweet.The charity Emergency argued that more boats will be pushed back...
kalkinemedia.com
Charity races to save migrants despite Italy's new law
A charity rescue ship in the Mediterranean said Monday it was racing to help a migrant boat in distress, but feared doing so might break the far-right Italian government's new law on life-saving missions. "We are heading towards the boat in danger, to assist," Doctors Without Borders press officer Maurizio...
The Apartments of France’s Greatest Mistress Have Reopened
PARIS—A cursory glance at the early life of Jeanne Bécu reveals all the trappings of a fairytale.Born in 1743 in the tiny village of Vaucouleurs in northeastern France, the strikingly beautiful daughter of an impoverished seamstress would go on to live in opulence at the Palace of Versailles where she occupied 14 elegantly appointed rooms and was known at court as the Contesse du Barry—King Louis XV’s official mistress and one of the most powerful women in the country.Du Barry’s apartments have recently reopened to the public following a nearly two-year restoration project, and the unveiling of their sumptuous interiors...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 22 - Dec. 29From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
France's InVivo to buy one of the world's oldest malthouses in Belgium
PARIS, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Malteries Soufflet, a branch of French agribusiness group InVivo, said on Monday it had signed an agreement to take over Belgian malthouse Castle Malting, one of the oldest producers of the beer ingredient in the world.
tourcounsel.com
Rosenborg Castle, Copenhagen, Denmark (with Map & Photos)
In the middle of an impressive garden is the Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen (Rosenborg Slot), an old palace built in the 17th century and with that fairytale aspect that many buildings in the Danish capital have. The history of Rosenborg Castle. Rosenborg Castle was built as the summer residence of...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Portugal: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Flags never consist of a haphazard collection of hues, designs, and symbols. While some flags are more appealing, the colors and designs are not selected just because they look good. Flags signify liberty or control, threat or protection, depending on where they are raised. Flags are best known in modern society as national symbols because they combine a nation’s past, present, and future into one. So, what does the Portuguese flag represent historically, symbolically, and in terms of meaning to its people? This article uncovers everything you need to know about the flag of Portugal and other interesting facts.
THE NEANDERTHALER AND THE RHODESIAN MAN
A Short History of the World,by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE NEANDERTHALER AND THE RHODESIAN MAN. About fifty or sixty thousand years ago, before the climax of the Fourth Glacial Age, there lived a creature on earth so like a man that until a few years ago its remains were considered to be altogether human. We have skulls and bones of it and a great accumulation of the large implements it made and used. It made fires. It sheltered in caves from the cold. It probably dressed skins roughly and wore them. It was right-handed as men are.
Oxford Eagle
To Audley and all the boys of Company A
It is usually cold on the fourth day of January. This is the day my father died in 2016 at 93 years old. Audley was, as best I could determine, the last veteran remaining of A Company, 137th Infantry Regiment 35th Infantry Division. of that era. At Fort Leavenworth, a...
Comments / 0