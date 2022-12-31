Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
Overturned Lumber Truck Blocks Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday
State Troopers have closed part of Highway 69 in Northport Tuesday morning after a lumber truck overturned and blocked the highway. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said the commercial vehicle was in a single-vehicle accident at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday. King said both lanes of...
Your Thursday Digest for West Alabama
Some businesses in Reform are offering showers to residents still without water from the freeze. Crews are working to repair breeches in the water system and water tanks are slowing refilling according to a post by Reform Mayor Melody Davis on her Facebook page. Davis wrote that water tanks are slowly refilling and once they reach 100% capacity, she will let residents know with a post.
Warrior Met Coal Miner Airlifted, 2 Others Hurt After Ice Falls in Elevator Shaft
Three Warrior Met Coal miners were hurt on Christmas Day when ice fell and crashed into the elevator they were inside, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a TCSO spokesperson, said they were called just before 7 p.m. on Christmas by Northstar dispatchers who were en route to No. 7 Mine in Brookwood.
Some Alabama Students Want “Dixieland Delight” Banned In 2023
Shouldn't that matter a little bit? Just a little bit, don't you think?. Some students say "just ban it forever because it's racist". Other students say "it must be changed, ya know, because it's racist". Well, in the world we live in today, logic is out the window and gone....
Frosty Weather Sticks Around Alabama During the Holiday Weekend
Alabamians are experiencing one of the coldest Christmas holiday weekends in a very long time. At sunrise this morning in Tuscaloosa it was 13 degrees. The coldest Alabama town was Tuckers Chapel at 4 degrees and the warmest was Mobile at 20 degrees. Holiday Weekend Outlook. James Spann, ABC 33/40,...
Bama Fans Traveling to New Orleans? Here’s What Weather To Expect
Alabama Crimson Tide fans from across the globe are headed to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. It takes place on New Year’s Eve Saturday, December 31. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Here is the weather outlook for New...
Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
Restaurant and Retail Roundup: 29 New Businesses that Came to Tuscaloosa in 2022
2022 has been exciting for residents of and visitors to the Tuscaloosa area as dozens of new restaurants and retailers either opened new spaces here or announced plans to do so soon. The Avenue Pub made a much-needed move into a larger space downtown, the elegant Forté: Cuts and Cocktails...
Bryce Young Officially Declares for NFL Draft
The Bryce Young era in Tuscaloosa has officially come to a close as the prolific passer officially declared for the NFL Draft early Monday in a press conference at the Mal Moore athletic complex. Young is widely regarded as a top-5 player in the draft and the potential number one overall pick as the quarterback needy Houston Texans currently hold that selection.
The Terminator Officially Declares For the NFL Draft
The Alabama Crimson Tide just wrapped up its 2022 season with a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. With the conclusion of the season comes decisions for the 2023 season and as expected Alabama's outstanding edge defender Will Anderson has declared for the NFL draft. Anderson...
Alabama Defensive Back Declares for NFL Draft
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. "I thank Coach Saban and the entire Alabama football coaching staff for believing in me and helping me elevate my game, wrote Branch. "To all of my teammates, I'm grateful to have been able to compete with each of you over the years night in and night out. We've created a bond that can never be broken and I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish together."
Jahmyr Gibbs Officially Declares for NFL Draft
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs officially declared for the NFL draft on Monday morning at a news conference in the Mal M. Moore athletic facility. While Gibbs only spent one season at Alabama, it was a very successful year. He accounted for 926 rushing yards on 151 carries with seven rushing touchdowns, averaging at 6.1-yards. He also led the team in receptions with 444 receiving yards on 44 receptions and an additional three touchdowns, average at 10.1-yards a carry. His rushing and receiving yards totaled at 1,370 yards. Needless to say, Gibbs was a weapon to Alabama's strong offense this season as both a runner and receiver.
