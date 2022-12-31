Alabama defensive back Brian Branch has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. "I thank Coach Saban and the entire Alabama football coaching staff for believing in me and helping me elevate my game, wrote Branch. "To all of my teammates, I'm grateful to have been able to compete with each of you over the years night in and night out. We've created a bond that can never be broken and I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish together."

