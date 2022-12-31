ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Thursday Digest for West Alabama

Some businesses in Reform are offering showers to residents still without water from the freeze. Crews are working to repair breeches in the water system and water tanks are slowing refilling according to a post by Reform Mayor Melody Davis on her Facebook page. Davis wrote that water tanks are slowly refilling and once they reach 100% capacity, she will let residents know with a post.
REFORM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Moves Up in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team moved up one spot to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll. The team earned 1,132 points after defeating Mississippi State 78-67 on Dec. 28 in its first conference game of the year. Purdue remains the top-ranked team, followed by Houston at No....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Bryce Young Officially Declares for NFL Draft

The Bryce Young era in Tuscaloosa has officially come to a close as the prolific passer officially declared for the NFL Draft early Monday in a press conference at the Mal Moore athletic complex. Young is widely regarded as a top-5 player in the draft and the potential number one overall pick as the quarterback needy Houston Texans currently hold that selection.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

The Terminator Officially Declares For the NFL Draft

The Alabama Crimson Tide just wrapped up its 2022 season with a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. With the conclusion of the season comes decisions for the 2023 season and as expected Alabama's outstanding edge defender Will Anderson has declared for the NFL draft. Anderson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Defensive Back Declares for NFL Draft

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. "I thank Coach Saban and the entire Alabama football coaching staff for believing in me and helping me elevate my game, wrote Branch. "To all of my teammates, I'm grateful to have been able to compete with each of you over the years night in and night out. We've created a bond that can never be broken and I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish together."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Jahmyr Gibbs Officially Declares for NFL Draft

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs officially declared for the NFL draft on Monday morning at a news conference in the Mal M. Moore athletic facility. While Gibbs only spent one season at Alabama, it was a very successful year. He accounted for 926 rushing yards on 151 carries with seven rushing touchdowns, averaging at 6.1-yards. He also led the team in receptions with 444 receiving yards on 44 receptions and an additional three touchdowns, average at 10.1-yards a carry. His rushing and receiving yards totaled at 1,370 yards. Needless to say, Gibbs was a weapon to Alabama's strong offense this season as both a runner and receiver.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

