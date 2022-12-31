Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Gonzales plans to renew city’s ad-hoc committee on homelessness
After a year of meetings, Bakersfield’s ad-hoc homelessness committee will return next year instead of being allowed to lapse as scheduled, a top city official said Friday. Ward 1 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who was recently appointed to become vice mayor, said he will reinstate the committee for another year of meetings because of its effectiveness in educating elected officials and the public alike.
Bakersfield residents take Polar Bear Plunge at McMurtrey Aquatic Center
Some people in Bakersfield took the plunge, the Polar Bear Plunge. The task was quite simple: jump in a very cold body of water such as the ocean, a lake, or swimming pool, and then get the out.
Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years. Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate […]
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — 39th annual Toy Run and Food Drive
Hundreds of men and women lined up on their motorcycles for the 39th annual Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive starting at Beach Park on Dec. 11. They roared through the streets of Bakersfield to Kern County Fairgrounds, carrying toys for toddlers to teens, as well as canned foods and cash to benefit the Salvation Army.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Kern River ‘restoration’ wells pumping but not to restore the river
An observant reader emailed SJV Water recently asking about a well he noticed near Calloway Drive that was pumping water into the brimful Cross Valley Canal just north of the dry Kern River “all summer long and beyond.”. He wondered if that was a well owned by the City...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Artist using her crafts to bring out creativity in others
On the eve of a new year, when there is so much emphasis on renewal and rebirth, 44-year-old Bakersfield native Nanette Bonilla is ready. The mother of three is no stranger to reinvention. Eleven years ago she started Custom Creations, using woodworking and Do-It-Yourself crafting, with projects large and small.
Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, a call came out for a shooting in the area of east 3rd Street and South… Read more "Female Wounded in Bakersfield Shooting"
Dozens arrested at street takeover event in Southwest Bakersfield
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 69 people were arrested and 37 vehicles were impounded at a sideshow Saturday.
Expect rain Monday afternoon, freezing temperatures in mountain communities
Expect several significant rain events to kick off 2023, with measurable rainfall in the forecast as early as Monday afternoon. Bakersfield and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a half-inch of rainfall during this series of storms; that number will rise into the week ahead. Temperatures should hover around seasonal averages, with Bakersfield and the […]
Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
Bakersfield Now
The Bakersfield Racquet Club Hosted An End Of The Year Pickle Ball Game
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Racquet Club hosted an end of Year Pickle Ball Game on Saturday morning December 31, 2022. The game quickly gained attention in the U.S. Much like tennis, ping pong, and racketball, the game includes paddles and small balls. However, the pickleball members want...
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
Residents react to sideshow takeover operation
Street takeovers and sideshows have become an ongoing nuisance for law enforcement and residents across the state, including here at home.
Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
Major storm bringing in the new year
A major storm will move into Kern County around 3 p.m. tomorrow and will last through Sunday. Unsettled weather will persist with windy conditions in our mountains and desert communities, a Flash Flood Watch impacting most of the valley, and Winter Advisories will remain in place until Sunday. Multiple smaller storms will impact the region […]
kernvalleysun.com
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
2 women wanted for attempting robbery with a gun at Valley Plaza Mall
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help identifying two women involved in an attempted robbery at the Valley Plaza Mall. The women are also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.
$5K reward remains for information leading to arrest in 12-year-old’s death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness is continuing to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the death of a 12-year-old girl. Ahmaya Alexander was fatally wounded May 21, 2021, in a shooting in central Bakersfield, police said, and the department is asking for the public’s help […]
Highway 178 canyon roads closed due to rock slides
Multiple roads are closed Sunday morning due to weather and rock slides in the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Bakersfield Californian
Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
Comments / 0