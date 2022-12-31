After a year of meetings, Bakersfield’s ad-hoc homelessness committee will return next year instead of being allowed to lapse as scheduled, a top city official said Friday. Ward 1 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who was recently appointed to become vice mayor, said he will reinstate the committee for another year of meetings because of its effectiveness in educating elected officials and the public alike.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO