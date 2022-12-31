ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Gonzales plans to renew city’s ad-hoc committee on homelessness

After a year of meetings, Bakersfield’s ad-hoc homelessness committee will return next year instead of being allowed to lapse as scheduled, a top city official said Friday. Ward 1 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who was recently appointed to become vice mayor, said he will reinstate the committee for another year of meetings because of its effectiveness in educating elected officials and the public alike.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years. Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate […]
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — 39th annual Toy Run and Food Drive

Hundreds of men and women lined up on their motorcycles for the 39th annual Bakersfield Toy Run and Food Drive starting at Beach Park on Dec. 11. They roared through the streets of Bakersfield to Kern County Fairgrounds, carrying toys for toddlers to teens, as well as canned foods and cash to benefit the Salvation Army.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Expect rain Monday afternoon, freezing temperatures in mountain communities

Expect several significant rain events to kick off 2023, with measurable rainfall in the forecast as early as Monday afternoon. Bakersfield and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a half-inch of rainfall during this series of storms; that number will rise into the week ahead. Temperatures should hover around seasonal averages, with Bakersfield and the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

The Bakersfield Racquet Club Hosted An End Of The Year Pickle Ball Game

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Racquet Club hosted an end of Year Pickle Ball Game on Saturday morning December 31, 2022. The game quickly gained attention in the U.S. Much like tennis, ping pong, and racketball, the game includes paddles and small balls. However, the pickleball members want...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Major storm bringing in the new year

A major storm will move into Kern County around 3 p.m. tomorrow and will last through Sunday. Unsettled weather will persist with windy conditions in our mountains and desert communities, a Flash Flood Watch impacting most of the valley, and Winter Advisories will remain in place until Sunday. Multiple smaller storms will impact the region […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Bakersfield man dies in auto accident

The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

