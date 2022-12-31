Read full article on original website
Bob Henderson
1d ago
Letting these children devils be born was a mistake. Not charging them with crimes is a bigger one for which we will all suffer
Reply
2
Rich A
2d ago
nothing will happen to this criminal she lives in nys. it is somehow the owner of the cars fault I'm sure!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Video shows moment stolen SUV crashes into car waiting at red light in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s happened again. Another stolen vehicle, another chase. It started Sunday night near Remington Street. Rochester Police were pursuing an SUV that had been reported stolen earlier the day during a storm arm robbery in Irondequoit. Surveillance video obtained by News10NBC shows the SUV hit...
Police investigate Ridgeway Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized Monday after a shooting around Ridgeway Avenue near the Dewey Avenue intersection. Police were called to the area around 5:20 p.m. Investigators say the man was shot at least once in the lower body and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The events leading up to […]
WHEC TV-10
Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
RPD: Man crashes stolen car into other car during cop chase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase that ended with a car crash Sunday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. Just before 7 p.m. officers patrolling the area of Remington Street spotted a car that had been stolen in the Town of Irondequoit earlier in the […]
RPD: Woman in 30’s pronounced dead after MVA with one car hitting a tree
A woman was pronounced dead Sunday morning at the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
13 WHAM
14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later
Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing teen from Henrietta returns safely
Update, 10:15 a.m. Sunday: MCSO said Avalon Salter-Talbert has been found and returned to her family safely. HENRIETTA, N.Y. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Henrietta. She is 16-year-old Avalon Salter-Talbert. She is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was...
WHEC TV-10
12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve in Rochester. One of the victims is a 12-year-old boy. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. The boy told the officers he was shot on Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
RPD: 2 separate shootings injure man, 12-year-old on New Year’s Eve
The Rochester Police Department says they responded to two unrelated shootings on New Year's Eve.
RPD: Teens arrested after hitting police cruiser with stolen car on Weyl Street
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Two girls were arrested in Rochester Friday, after a stolen vehicle crashed into two other cars and a police cruiser on Weyl Street. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers spotted a Kia Optima that had been stolen on December 15 around 5:30 p.m. Friday. When they tried to pull the […]
WHEC TV-10
Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
RPD: Man shot on Portland Avenue after attempted robbery
Police began life-saving measures before he was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
RPD: Man stabbed in the arm on Lake Ave
A man was stabbed in the arm Friday night on Lake Ave, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced following an investigation.
WHEC TV-10
South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
Rochester Police officer injured, shoots suspect during altercation
The incident happened just before midnight when the officer was flagged own outside the gas station at Culver Road and University Avenue for a disturbance.
Man remains in hospital after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave
A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).
Fire on Fleming St. requires oxygen for dog, RFD says no one is hurt
A home on Fleming St. suffered first floor fire damage Sunday morning after what the Rochester Fire Department declared was a working fire.
Comments / 2