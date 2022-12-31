ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 2

Bob Henderson
1d ago

Letting these children devils be born was a mistake. Not charging them with crimes is a bigger one for which we will all suffer

2
Rich A
2d ago

nothing will happen to this criminal she lives in nys. it is somehow the owner of the cars fault I'm sure!

News 8 WROC

Police investigate Ridgeway Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man from Rochester was hospitalized Monday after a shooting around Ridgeway Avenue near the Dewey Avenue intersection. Police were called to the area around 5:20 p.m. Investigators say the man was shot at least once in the lower body and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The events leading up to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Stolen car crashed in Rochester after fleeing police

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed in Rochester overnight after trying to escape officers. RPD was patrolling the area of Remington Street when they saw a car that had been reported stolen earlier in the day during a robbery in Irondequoit. Officers say the driver sped away when police tried to pull the car over.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man crashes stolen car into other car during cop chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase that ended with a car crash Sunday night, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. Just before 7 p.m. officers patrolling the area of Remington Street spotted a car that had been stolen in the Town of Irondequoit earlier in the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

14-year-old's murder still remains unsolved one year later

Rochester, N.Y. — A year ago Monday, the city of Rochester faced it's first homicide of 2022. Rochester police would later identify him as 14-year-old Julius Greer junior, and while his killer remains at large his family and police are still seeking answers. Rocks on the sidewalk of north...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing teen from Henrietta returns safely

Update, 10:15 a.m. Sunday: MCSO said Avalon Salter-Talbert has been found and returned to her family safely. HENRIETTA, N.Y. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Henrietta. She is 16-year-old Avalon Salter-Talbert. She is five feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was...
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

12-year-old boy among those shot in Rochester on New Year’s Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two shootings took place on New Year’s Eve in Rochester. One of the victims is a 12-year-old boy. This happened just before midnight Saturday. Police say the boy was brought to Strong Hospital in a private car after he was shot. The boy told the officers he was shot on Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
WHEC TV-10

Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
ROCHESTER, NY

