Barbara Walters, pioneering US TV news anchor, dies at 93

Barbara Walters in 2014. The famed TV interviewer, who has died aged 93, once said of her success: ‘I never expected this!’

Barbara Walters, the foremost American TV interviewer of her generation and the first woman to lead a US network evening news program, has died aged 93.

Over the course of her 50-year career, Walters was queen of the “get” – a term for securing the first interview with prominent figures making news, whether that was a movie star, politician or figure of criminal notoriety.

Central to her talents was to investigate the emotional state of her interviewees, often securing an evocative response considered the top prize of any encounter. At the peak of her career, as host of NBC’s Today show, Walters coaxed out interview time with the major figures of note of the day, including every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon, show business stars, celebrities and foreign leaders.

Her range was dizzying: from Cuba’s Fidel Castro to Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, from pop’s Michael Jackson to the Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, Iraq’s Saddam Hussein to Bill Clinton’s intern-turned-mistress, Monica Lewinsky, wayward boxing champion Mike Tyson to screen star-turned-royalty Princess Grace of Monaco, Walters became, in some exchanges, not just the interlocutor but also an equal to her subjects.

Fidel Castro, center right, responds to a question from American NBC reporter Barbara Walters, center left, during a news conference in Havana, Cuba, in 1975. Photograph: AP

“I never thought I’d have this kind of a life,” Walters said in a 2004 Chicago Tribune interview. “I’ve probably met more people, more heads of state, more important people, even almost than any president, because they’ve only had eight years.”

“An American institution”, Lynda Carter, best known for her TV character Wonder Woman, said of Walters. “As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated.”

Her death, at home in Manhattan, in New York City, was announced by Robert Iger, CEO of Walt Disney, the parent company of ABC. The TV network broadcasts Walters’ later-career, all-female flagship talkshow The View, which she created in 1997 to help champion women’s voices.

The circumstances of her death were not given.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Iger wrote.

Her publicist, Cindi Berger, said: “She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

Joe Biden tweeted on Saturday afternoon a picture of himself with the journalist. The US president sent condolences from the first lady, Jill Biden, and himself, while saying that: “Barbara Walters has always been an example of bravery and truth – breaking barriers while driving our nation forward. Her legacy will continue as an inspiration for all journalists.”

Barbara Walters has always been an example of bravery and truth — breaking barriers while driving our nation forward. Her legacy will continue as an inspiration for all journalists. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline, and to those who loved her. pic.twitter.com/e5Cl6bsyvA — President Biden (@POTUS) December 31, 2022

When she taped her final episode of The View in 2014, many of the women who had followed in Walters’ footsteps, including many of her “get” rivals such as Oprah Winfrey, Diane Sawyer and Katie Couric, staged a glitzy send-off. “We all proudly stand on your shoulders, Barbara Walters,” Winfrey said.

Walters was at times criticized for soft-pedaling on her subjects: she asked actor Katharine Hepburn what kind of tree she would like to be. Walters pointed out that she only asked because Hepburn had first compared herself to a tree.

She also asked tougher questions of other characters, including asking the notoriously intemperate Russian president Boris Yeltsin if he drank too much and Vladimir Putin if he had ever killed anyone.

But some “gets” eluded her, among them Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Diana, Princess of Wales, who instead sat down with Martin Bashir, then of the BBC, whom it was later revealed used deceitful methods to secure his milestone interview.

President Barack Obama talks with Barbara Walters on the daytime TV talkshow The View in New York City in 2010. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

And some she did get but didn’t air, including an obviously drunk Betty Ford. “If I were interviewing a first lady today, and she was obviously inebriated, I would certainly air it,” she said.

Perhaps, most crucially, Walters broke down the entrenched sexist conventions she, like so many other working or aspiring female journalists, was faced with. She began her career at NBC’s The Today Show in 1961 as a writer and later began getting air time with feature stories – such as a report on her one-day stint as a Playboy bunny – and became a regular on the program.

Even in 1976, when she became the first network TV female news anchor, she was told to refrain from asking a question until her male co-host had asked three.

“For a long time, I couldn’t talk about that time without tears in my eyes,” she later recalled of the hostility she was shown by male anchors.

For almost 30 years, Walters presented an Oscar-night special. When she abandoned that practice, she said that celebrity interviews were too numerous and that “too often the celebrity is a celebrity because he or she just came out of rehab; otherwise they are not interesting. I didn’t want to do that.”

Barbara Walters with Elton John in 1997. Photograph: Maria Melin/AP

But when she stepped away from the TV lights, she did so decisively: Walters had not been seen in public for six years before her death. Her driving energy, ability to vanquish rivals in the quest for the most sought-after interview, and often summon a tear from her subjects, including the Gulf war general Norman Schwarzkopf, made her the queen of TV.

“Arguably America’s best-known television personality”, said the New York Times. “What we remember most about a Barbara Walters interview is Barbara Walters.”

The circumstances of her death were not given.

But she was a natural on camera.

“I’m not afraid when I’m interviewing, I have no fear,” Walters told the Associated Press in 2008.

With Associated Press and Reuters