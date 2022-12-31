ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

A chat with Michigan’s first gentleman

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer consistently grabs headlines, both here in the mitten state and nationally, her husband has rarely been seen in the spotlight.

In fact, the elusive dentist Dr. Marc Mallory rarely speaks to media.

But now, with a nudge from his gubernatorial wife, Dr. Mallory is sitting down with WLNS’ own Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

Skubick gets Dr. Mallory’s thoughts on everything from the campaign trail to karaoke.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 4

tiggerlady
2d ago

Who is the first gentleman! Never seen or heard of him before. Is this the same one that tried to get his boat out during the Covid days and nobody recognized him and he got upset?🤡🤡

Reply(2)
2
Related
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer calls for gun control, repealing abortion ban in 2nd inaugural address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined her vision for her second term during her inaugural address Sunday, kicking off complete Democratic control of Lansing for the first time in four decades. Whitmer promised additional details in her upcoming State of the State address and budget proposal, but called for the newly Democratic...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics

At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

COVID-19 in 2022: Deaths fall, but Michigan had 5th most in US

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. COVID-19 battered Michigan again in 2022, but vaccines and new treatments softened the blow of the pandemic in its third year. More than 8,900 died from the virus in Michigan this year, down from 15,000 in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Whitmer announces executive office and budget office staff changes

Last week, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced changes in her executive office and the state budget office. In the executive office, the governor announced former Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi as Chief Legal Counsel, former state Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. as Director of Legislative Affairs, Korey Hall as Detroit Regional Director, Kristi James as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the Senate, Ryan Bardoni as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs for the House, and Jada Weatherspoon as the House Associate Liaison.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan

Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time

Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Teen Falls Through Ice

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January

This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

25K Redhead ducks gather in Mackinac Straits before migration to Gulf of Mexico

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan bird watcher spotted an estimated 25,000 Redhead ducks gathered at the Mackinac Straits last Wednesday. According to the Straits Area Audubon Society, photographer Steve Baker took a couple of photos showcasing the massive flock on Dec. 28, 2022. The society described the scene as an “oil slick” due to the concentration of birds in one area.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy