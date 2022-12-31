ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Livingston Parish residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer

By Jessica Knox
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqigd_0jzGhqSa00

SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot.

A beloved member of the community, now gone.

“It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting.

For the past three years, a deer known as Butterbean, become a part of this neighborhood’s family. LeBlanc says Butterbean was everyone’s pet. Different residents would pitch in to feed her and make sure she was taken care of.

“And I just really liked to pet her,” said PJ LeBlanc, a child from the neighborhood.

Patt agreed, “She was such a sweet deer. She tried to come in my house to try to play with the animals, she plays with the kids. It was it was really a joy.”

Louisiana man accused of shooting tame deer in front of kids, LDWF agent

He says even as a hunter he could not shoot Butterbean himself. One neighbor did not get the memo.

“Exactly 10:00 on the dot is when it happened. It was like the (game) warden was there. It was it was surreal. I mean, it’s like, ‘No, this didn’t just happen in front of me and the children,'” LeBlanc continued.

While LeBlanc’s kids were playing with Butterbean, he says a neighbor came outside and shot the deer with no permit. Now, the community wants justice.

“We didn’t want that for Butterbean,” he said.

“If you’re over the age of 18, you’re going to need a basic hunting license, a deer license and deer tags,” said Michael Blanchard, a senior agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

LDWF is pressing charges.

Blanchard said the person responsible could be facing civil and criminal fines.

“As well as if an animal is taken illegally. Civil restitution may be involved where you’d have to go to court, whether it be in a criminal jurisdiction or civilly with our department,” Blanchard said.

For more information on hunting rules and regulations, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

1 person hurt in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a shooting on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Toulon Drive near Stanley Aubin Lane in Baton Rouge. A victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials. They added the person appears stable. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Abandoned storefront turned bayou treasure

Built in 1921, the OJ Mire General Store served the bustling Louisiana town of Thibodaux. Then, for years, it sat abandoned. Until now. Newly renovated with an open floor plan, the old shop has transformed into a desirable bayou-front property. “I prefer to cherish the craftsmanship of the original builders,” the current owner says. “You don’t destroy these things, you repurpose them.” It’s listed on Special Finds for $689,000.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
West Side Journal

Officer arrested, charged in wreck that killed two Brusly High students

The Addis Police Officer involved in a fatal wreck that killed two Brusly High students on New Year’s Eve has been arrested. Addis Police Officer David Cauthron was arrested and charged with two counts of negligent homicide in West Baton Rouge Parish. Cauthron has been on leave at the department since the wreck.
ADDIS, LA
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades 2023: Dates, times and routes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 2023 Mardi Gras season in Baton Rouge kicks off in early February. The first Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade in 1941 was sponsored by two African American clubs, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Library blog post written by archivist Emily Ward. But a second Mardi Gras parade in the city that has been confused for being the first happened in 1949, Ward wrote. The parade’s theme was “Mother Goose’s Nursery Rhymes” and rolled with 33 floats.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Twisters, stolen canoe, flooded camp made river journey 'way too eventful'

And Mark Twain thought he saw adventures on the Mississippi River. Jordan Brucklacher, a 24-year-old North Dakota college student, was at the Mr. Charlie rig museum in Morgan City on Friday, tying a kayak to the top of the friend’s car that will take him home after his 2,100-mile trip down the Mississippi, into the Atchalafaya and to the Gulf of Mexico.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WGNO

Dense fog causes traffic issues in Southeast Louisiana

Dense fog has plagued Southeast Louisiana for the last few days. Over the weekend, nearly 20 vehicles were involved in separate crashes along I-10 in Slidell. While the cause of those crashes remains under investigation, State Police point out there was dense fog throughout the area.
SLIDELL, LA
WGNO

WGNO

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy