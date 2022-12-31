ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

12/30 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk Christian, North Side, Wayne shine at holiday shootout

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0gMo_0jzGhpZr00

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian boys basketball handed West Noble their first loss of the season in the top matchup of the Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout on Friday night.

Gage Sefton led the Braves with 24 points, while Kellen Pickett added 17 in a 71-58 win over West Noble.

In other matchups throughout the shootout, North Side went 1-1 on the day, knocking off Fairfield but losing to Michigan City. Meanwhile, Wayne continued an impressive start to the season with wins over Fairfield and Marquette Catholic.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Bloomington North 46, Northview 33
Central Noble 42, S. Adams 30
Eastside 49, Heritage 35
Fishers 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46
Madison Shawe 57, Cannelton 34
New Albany 64, Evansville Harrison 51

Eastern Greene Tournament
11th Place
Owen Valley 54, Martinsville 45

Consolation
Eastern (Greene) 46, Loogootee 35
Southwestern (Hanover) 54, Martinsville 24

Semifinal
Brownstown 31, N. Knox 30
Jasper 39, Trinity Lutheran 37

Third Place
N. Knox 58, Trinity Lutheran 55

Northridge Tournament
Championship
NorthWood 82, Northridge 41

Fifth Place
Knox 46, Merrillville 36

NorthRidge Tournament
Pool A
Northridge 67, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28

Pool A
Andrean 48, Knox 31

Pool B
NorthWood 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, OT
Rushville 39, Merrillville 35

Seventh Place
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 39

Third Place
Andrean 52, Rushville 27

Plainfield Classic
First Round
Indpls Roncalli 66, Greensburg 60
New Palestine 52, Plainfield 46

Rock Creek Tournament
Championship
Rock Creek Academy 48, Christian Academy 38

First Round
Christian Academy 53, Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 32
Rock Creek Academy 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Third Place
Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28

Union City Invitational
Fifth Place
Union Co. 42, Adams Central 28

Semifinal
Blackford 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46
Blue River 57, Union City 36

Seventh Place
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29

Vincennes Rivet Tournament
Consolation
Corydon 63, Vincennes Rivet 45
Lafayette Catholic 57, Vincennes 31

Semifinal
Evansville Memorial 63, Evansville Mater Dei 37
Lanesville 46, Tecumseh 31

Warsaw Tournament
Championship
S. Bend Washington 70, Warsaw 49

Fifth Place
Winchester 52, Kokomo 44

Third Place
Columbia City 64, Chesterton 34

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Avon 58, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35
Franklin Co. 68, Oldenburg 48
Madison Shawe 63, Cannelton 36
Plainfield 59, Southport 44

Hall of Fame Tournament
First Round
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Penn 53
NorthWood 58, N. Daviess 53

Third Place
Penn 61, N. Daviess 46

Highland Tournament
Fifth Place
Morgan Twp. 50, Kankakee Valley 48

Seventh Place
Whiting 60, Calumet 51

Huntington North Tournament
Championship
Mishawaka 68, Merrillville 49

Fifth Place
Indpls Tech 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 50

Third Place
New Haven 44, Huntington North 38

Kokomo Tournament
Consolation
Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40
S. Bend Riley 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 56

Semifinal
Brownsburg 53, Warren Central 38
Center Grove 51, Kokomo 49

Seventh Place
Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 55, OT

Third Place
Center Grove 47, Warren Central 37

LaPorte Tournament
Fifth Place
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Hanover Central 52

Seventh Place
Kouts 47, Lowell 43

Third Place
S. Bend Adams 59, Logansport 54

Northeast Dubois Tournament
First Round
Dubois 64, Lanesville 59
W. Washington 50, Tecumseh 43

Third Place
Tecumseh 58, Lanesville 46

Perry-Spencer Tournament
Fifth Place
S. Spencer 56, Crawford Co. 43

Seventh Place
Vincennes 60, Tell City 41

Trine University Classic
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, W. Noble 58
Ft. Wayne North 58, Fairfield 40
Ft. Wayne Wayne 64, Fairfield 50
Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Michigan City Marquette 53
Michigan City 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45
Michigan City Marquette 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53

Wawasee Tournament
First Round
Wawasee 50, S. Bend Trinity 16
Woodlan 58, Rochester 33

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Former Westview star Yoder heading to Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Highlight Zone star and Westview High School’s all-time leading scorer Charlie Yoder is coming back to northeast Indiana as the sharp-shooter announced via social media he is transferring to Saint Francis. After graduating from Westview in 2020 Yoder started his college career at Incarnate Word, where he played the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

ECHL suspends Fort Wayne’s Allan two games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Scott Allan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #389, Indy at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 31. Allan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Dupont, Parkview Hospitals announce first births of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason. The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday. The section affected will be at the intersection with Maplecrest Road. Crews will be repairing the pavement. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Race into the new year with Fort Wayne athletic store’s ‘Resolution Run’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you’re a long-time runner or looking to start in 2023, you can ring in the new year with a local athletic store’s 2023 Resolution Run. Fleet Feet Fort Wayne is holding a 5K run Saturday morning starting at their southwest location on Coventry Lane. There will be refreshments and a mimosa toast to the new year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy