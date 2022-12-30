(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding! The next Olney Tiger Sports Booster’s Queen of Hearts drawing is set for tonight at 8:00 at the Olney Elks Lodge. The 15th drawing grand prize is worth $27,330 to be split evenly between the winning card and the Sports Boosters. Tickets are on sale at the four sites in Olney, at B&L Package Liquors, Rural King, Browns Furniture, and the Red Rooster, plus at the TNT Stop near Claremont. Tickets can also be purchased online at the Queen of Hearts Facebook page. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five for $20.00. Must be 18 years or older to participate. You need not be present to win.

OLNEY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO