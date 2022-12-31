Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Firetruck stuck in Brooklyn sinkhole after responding to broken water line
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A firetruck was stuck in a Brooklyn sinkhole on Sunday after responding to a broken water line, officials said. The Ladder 105 firetruck headed to President Street near Eighth Avenue around 2:50 p.m., according to the FDNY. Once it was there, the ground began to decay and the truck started […]
Tenants angered by mold, asbestos and collapsing ceilings in Belmont apartment
Multiple tenants tell News 12 that these issues are starting to impact their health.
Police: Over a dozen tires slashed at hotel near MacArthur Airport
Police say the incidents happened at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center on Veterans Memorial Highway.
Officials: House in Mohegan Lake left unsalvageable by fire
Fire officials say a call reporting a large house fire on Locust Avenue came in at 5 a.m.
Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
Harlem Tenants Without Hot Water
Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at 120 West 112th Street, one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of 120 West 112th Street in Harlem were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
New City park closes as county launches $5.7M renovation of Demarest Kill Dam
County officials say they're investing $5.7 million to rehabilitate the dam to bring it up to modern safety standards.
Major fire in Paterson apartment building injures 1 firefighter, displaces 42 people
Mayor Andre Sayegh tells News 12 that the fire started on the 200 block of Harrison Street.
Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral
A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
Crews recover body of missing ice fisherman; search for second continues
Authorities say that two men – a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton – were reported missing Saturday morning.
1 person injured in Brentwood house fire
Fire officials tell News 12 they received a call just after midnight about flames coming from a home on Fulton Street and Prospect Avenue.
Officials: Bodies of 2 missing ice fishermen recovered from reservoir
Authorities say the two men – a 76-year-old from Passaic and a 64-year-old from Clifton – were reported missing Saturday morning.
Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.
Missing Long Beach Woman Found
Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
Police: Rain, fog contributed to crash that killed 2 in Haverstraw
Rain and foggy conditions contributed to a crash that killed two women in Haverstraw early Sunday morning. Haverstraw police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Beach Road. They say that the car careened off the roadway and through a fence. Police say that there were three women in...
Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
Suffolk Police Seeking Vehicle in Hit-and-Run
Suffolk police have released photos of a car suspected in the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian last week. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the to identify the driver who hit a woman who was crossing Read More ...
Police evacuate dozens from Morris County shopping center
Details about the incident were limited as Saturday evening, but the Morris County Prosecutor has stated that police were following up on a lead and the scene was cleared around 1:30 p.m. They also said there is currently no threat to the community.
