Cape Coral motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist from Cape Coral died Sunday after he crashed into the back of a pickup truck early Thursday morning, December 29. The 56-year-old man was driving south, in the left lane of US 41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard. The pickup driver, a 25-year-old...
WINKNEWS.com
2 dead after car crashes into tree on US-41 in Collier County
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
Women killed in one-car crash in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Naples women were killed late Sunday when their car hit a tree on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Ford Mustang was heading west on U.S. 41 just before midnight, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when the car went off the roadway, entered the raised grass median and hit a tree.
76-year-old man struck and killed by vehicle while walking near intersection in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old Bradenton man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street near 57th Ave. East and Lockwood Ridge Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened Monday morning at approximately 9:10 AM. The vehicle, a Chrysler sedan driven...
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.
A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI killing. A woman in her 80s was killed, and a woman in her 30s was arrested on many charges, including DUI manslaughter.Photo byRawf8.
Crash on US 41 leaves one dead
There was a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Thursday morning (12/29) on US 41 in Cape Coral, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Wrong-way, drunk driving crash kills 1 in Manatee County, FHP says
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and three others were hurt in a wrong-way, drunk driving crash during the early morning hours of New Year's Day in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened on U.S. Highway 41 near Buckeye Road just after 3:30 a.m.,...
WINKNEWS.com
FHP trooper escapes with minor injuries after crash during traffic stop
Florida Highway Patrol says one of their troopers was involved in a crash while conducting a traffic stop along the side of the Veterans Expressway. FHP says the trooper’s vehicle was struck while they were conducting a traffic stop on the side of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol says...
Naples man arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash
FHP arrests a man for a deadly hit-and-run in Naples on New Year’s Eve. Troopers say the driver hit a bicyclist on U.S. 41 approaching Airport Road, just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Fort Myers home burns into flames on New Year’s Day
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A single-family home in Fort Myers caught on fire early Sunday. Seven different units responded to the fire on 4001 E River Dr. Smoke and flames were visible. Crews quickly pulled hose lines to initiate a fire attack and perform a primary search of the...
St. Petersburg Man Killed On Tricycle When Struck By Publix Semi-Truck
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a Publix semi-truck on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday, at 6:15 p.m., James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg, was riding an adult tricycle from the
Man steals tires from car parked outside Fort Myers store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a man who stole tires from a car parked behind a Publix. The victim’s car was parked at 5997 South Point Boulevard in Fort Myers on December 26, 2022, at around 6:40 p.m. A man was pictured exiting a van...
Diesel fuel spills in Naples condo parking lot on Gulf Shore Boulevard North
NAPLES, Fla. — Approximately 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a generator in the parking lot Sunday of the Naples Continental Club condominiums. Crews were called to the condo located at 3443 Gulf Shore Blvd North around 2:14 p.m. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, but...
Woman killed in Sarasota County crash
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after police see them firing guns in Fort Myers neighborhood on New Year’s
The Fort Myers Police Department says two men were arrested after officers saw them shooting in a Fort Myers neighborhood in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Police say a detective and an officer were in the Market Street area just before midnight on Saturday when they heard several gunshots nearby. The two stopped and walked around the area to see if they could find the shooting.
Police respond to ‘swatting call’ in downtown Fort Myers
DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department responded to a swatting call in downtown Fort Myers Sunday afternoon. FMPD is investigating the incident that happened at 2207 First Street near Ford’s Garage. FMPD received a call regarding multiple people being shot. However, when they arrived...
WESH
Officials: Florida mom died after being found on interstate Christmas morning
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found lying on the side of Interstate 275 early Christmas morning. The Highway Patrol identified the woman Thursday morning as Stephanie Contreras, and said...
