Punta Gorda, FL

WINKNEWS.com

2 dead after car crashes into tree on US-41 in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol says two women died after their car crashed into a tree late Sunday night. Troopers say the two women, ages 20 and 22, were traveling west on US-41 near Tobago Boulevard just before midnight on Sunday when the Ford Mustang they were in went off the road.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Women killed in one-car crash in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Naples women were killed late Sunday when their car hit a tree on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Ford Mustang was heading west on U.S. 41 just before midnight, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when the car went off the roadway, entered the raised grass median and hit a tree.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FHP trooper escapes with minor injuries after crash during traffic stop

Florida Highway Patrol says one of their troopers was involved in a crash while conducting a traffic stop along the side of the Veterans Expressway. FHP says the trooper’s vehicle was struck while they were conducting a traffic stop on the side of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol says...
TAMPA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Woman killed in Sarasota County crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed in a crash in Sarasota County Friday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 12:45 p.m. an SUV was headed east on State Road 72, west of Turpentine Road. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 72 when the SUV crossed into the westbound lane. The trailer could not avoid the collision and crashed head-on with the SUV.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested after police see them firing guns in Fort Myers neighborhood on New Year’s

The Fort Myers Police Department says two men were arrested after officers saw them shooting in a Fort Myers neighborhood in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Police say a detective and an officer were in the Market Street area just before midnight on Saturday when they heard several gunshots nearby. The two stopped and walked around the area to see if they could find the shooting.
FORT MYERS, FL

